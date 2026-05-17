When people talk about “elites” wanting to keep most Americans ignorant, distracted, and dependent, that isn’t a fringe idea. The strategy of how to maintain control is right before our eyes.

Public schools have been producing generations of students conditioned to be obedient rather than independent. And what has been pumped into all of our children’s minds through their public school education?

Woke indoctrination. Every lesson is taught using woke language. Gender fluidity is being forced upon young children. Students are being taught to believe that America was founded based on racism, not equality.

Leftist States Fail the Education Test

In 2021, California began teaching its youngest students (five-year-olds) about “the evil of oppression”. The public schools were teaching them that everyone in America today is oppressed because of someone else.

That was widely covered in national media outlets such as Fox News. Those public school curricula turned historical fact into guilt trips. They took away the time for children to learn basic math and reading.

However, there may be something worse. There could be an even bigger addiction problem that started much sooner than anyone realizes.

That addiction is one that helps elites grow stronger when you rely on screens, the lies that they feed you through their news networks, and their government welfare programs.

But we have a solution.

It’s detailed below for subscribers.