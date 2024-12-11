There was a time when big corporations largely abstained from the political world. These companies cater to millions of Americans who hold all sorts of diverse views on social and fiscal issues. Naturally - and even economically - it didn’t make sense for big corporations to alienate themselves from substantial amounts of consumers.

Unfortunately, the past several years have been these businesses wading into treacherous political waters. From embracing disastrous ideologies like DEI to attacking the interests of everyday Americans, large companies made a mistake that continues to cost them dearly.

We the people have already made clear our issues with large corporations putting DEI and other leftist dogma on a pedestal. Now, some top players in the economic world are telling these companies to knock it off… or else.

The Final Chance to Change Course

On its face, DEI is a nonstarter. Whether it’s in the federal government, the private sector, or in children’s classrooms, this divisive ideology is not just false, but it pits Americans against one another. As it turns out, DEI likewise remains bad for business.

This is why investors and 17 State Treasurers across the United States have told big corporations to stop with DEI. At the end of the day, this is hurting their pockets, especially as everyday people begin to withdraw from companies that embrace wokeness.

DEI has always been discriminatory and hostile to our country’s values. It encourages Americans to hate one another and deem people as either perpetual oppressors or victims. Democrats may be alright with this, but it’s clear that the shareholders and others who invest in large corporations have tired of the nonsense.

These Businesses Received Prior Warnings

Long before investors and State Treasurers got involved, everyday Americans warned businesses against getting involved in politics. It never made sense and only prompted people to disengage from companies they once loved.

Look no further than Disney. This company in particular has never been the same since it attacked Florida’s education bill that protected children from graphic, sexually suggestive material in classrooms. Bud Light is another company that learned the hard way about embracing wokeness and attacking patriots.

What Made Corporations Turn Woke?

Years ago, the furthest of the far left began putting pressure on various businesses to take a stand on contentious political issues. These folks made the claim that it was morally repugnant for companies to remain uninvolved and not take a stand on these issues.

Apparently, the CEOs and other head honchos of these organizations fell for the bait. Perhaps they believed supporting DEI and other woke agendas would bring them more business. Clearly, they believed wokeness would benefit them somehow or that any backlash they faced would be offset by incoming surges of support.

Of course, that’s not how things turned out. As a matter of fact, large corporations overplayed their hand and made a huge mistake in taking pointers from radical leftists. These people didn’t bring new business to any prominent companies. However, they certainly succeeded in getting these companies to embarrass themselves.

State Treasurers, shareholders, and investors can read the writing on the wall. They understand that not only is DEI horrible for business, but it’s also wholly incompatible with American values.

After This, It’s Game Over

When it comes to remaining in business, large corporations would do well to heed the advice they’ve gotten from economic power players. This means ignoring demands from the radical left and returning back to meeting the needs of consumers.

When people shop at Walmart, Kroger, or other stores, they’re not looking to see woke ads or other politically charged messages. They’re certainly not interested in being called evil and oppressive for disagreeing with Democrats on any given issue.

If these big businesses don’t heed the warnings from investors and State Treasurers, their days are numbered. They’ll continue to lose support and investors will take their dollars to competitors who are more adept at catering to an ever-changing market.

For what it’s worth, some of these major companies are beginning to put some distance between themselves and DEI. From reverting back to politically neutral ads and steering clear of gender ideology, certain corporations are realizing that the time for games is up.

Everyday Consumers Have a Role to Play Too

Patriots like us don’t have to feel helpless by woke corporations pushing left-wing agendas on the public. Everyday, conservative alternatives to mainstream companies are popping up. As the public gets tired of pro-DEI businesses, it’s created a demand for new entrepreneurs who can read the room.

Don’t be afraid to research these alternatives and frequent them accordingly. During a time when the economy is on life support, backing small businesses over woke corporations remains more imperative than ever.

This not only sends a message that DEI won’t be tolerated, but it can also help members of your community make rent, keep their heads above water, and live to fight another day.