The video clip statement made by the DSA Co-Chair was a deliberate and strategic effort to deny legal rights to economic activities.

In this case, double digit investments were at issue. At the same time leave all other governmental powers intact.

A Selective Menu of Rights

As stated above, the way the DSA approaches the U.S. Constitution has always been based on a cafeteria line model.

The DSA Co-Chair video reference to the lack of explicit Constitutional textual support for investment gains is merely one example of how the DSA advances its own reading of the Constitution.

The same people who advocate for broad readings of Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses to permit redistribution are now calling for a much narrower reading of those very same clauses to bar investment gains.

As previously stated, this is not due to a desire to be faithful to the text of the Constitution. Rather, it is a part of a larger political agenda where capital needs to remain vulnerable in order for political control to grow without limitation.