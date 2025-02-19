It is often said that what is out of sight tends to be out of mind. The federal government’s operations are concentrated in D.C., making it easy for the average American to forget the behemoth exists.

Thanks to Elon Musk and DOGE, the federal government’s misspending is now front and center. DOGE recently chopped $350 million from the Department of Education (DOE).

The DOE’s Woke Spending is Coming to an End

DOGE trimmed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Regional Education Libraries contracts. Those libraries are referred to as REL for short. REL is as woke as it gets, pushing leftist politically correct ideology throughout America’s secondary schools.

What the average American is too busy to notice is that the DOE and REL are chock-full of Democrat activists. Most of today’s public school teachers are leftist feminists intent on teaching critical race theory.

The agenda of America’s woke teachers is no longer latent. Rather, it is overt: brainwashing the next generation to vote for far left candidates.

The chopping of DOE funding makes it clear that the realm of education is unfit for activists. Teaching America’s youth should not involve personal politics.

Though it is appropriate to mention social justice in the classroom, doing so becomes a problem when it spirals into woke ideology.

The Figurehead of Wokeism is Being put on Blast

If you haven’t heard Paulo Freire’s name mentioned in the mainstream media, you probably will at some point in the future. Freire is trending as he is the education theorist credited with using education to inspire social change.

Not just any type of social change either. Freire was in favor of critical theology, which is really just an effort to bring communism to religion.

It is Freire’s approach that shaped the DOE and America’s increasingly woke classrooms.

According to Freire, the classroom is best used as a launching pad for political change. Musk, Trump, and DOGE clearly disagree.