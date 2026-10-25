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Watch the video above, starting at 0:15:26 for the case against diversity mandates, and keep watching through the affirmative action discussion that follows. The news commentary on equity at 0:19:48 is worth your time too.

For years, Americans have been told that diversity is a good in itself, a value so obvious that questioning it is practically forbidden. The video asks the question anyway.

Thomas Sowell says the claims made for diversity have swept the country without anyone being asked for a speck of evidence. Ask him to name one place where that isn’t the case, and he can’t find one. The Ivy League, Stanford, Berkeley, corporate America: all of it runs on a word that is almost never challenged.

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Consider what the argument actually is. Sowell points to the world’s diverse societies and notes that many of them have all they can do to avoid mutual bloodshed. India barely holds together as a nation. When it was split into India and Pakistan, the number of Hindus and Muslims slaughtered ran into the hundreds of thousands.

Is that the picture of diversity as a strength?

Then there is the law. The video walks through the 2003 Supreme Court case Grutter v. Bollinger, in which the Court upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s affirmative action policy. The majority opinion said the Constitution does not prohibit the tailored use of race in admissions to further a compelling interest in the educational benefits of a diverse student body. It sounds lofty. Sowell’s response is short and devastating: it would have been nice if the Court could produce one speck of evidence for it.

The video also takes on multiculturalism, which Sowell describes as the idea that no group’s culture can be blamed for gaps in income, education, or crime. The causes are supposed to stay the same while the effects change, and if the effects don’t change, the fault lies with society.

Who is that kind of thinking supposed to help?

Later, the video turns to a news commentary segment on equity, now the organizing principle of the federal government under Executive Order 13985. The argument is blunt: equity, as practiced, means helping some people and hurting others on the basis of race. That is exactly what Martin Luther King’s definition of racism describes, and the segment points out that it is immoral and illegal under countless laws.

We are all supposed to be equal in the eyes of the law.

So why are we building policy that treats people differently by skin color, and calling it progress?

That is the kind of question the Deskooled Substack exists to ask. No slogans, no sacred words, just arguments, evidence, and the courage to follow them.

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