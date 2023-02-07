Disney+'s Woke Indoctrination of Children's Cartoons Has to Stop
Deconstructionism is Language Eugenics
Disney+ continues to release new cartoons like a remake of The Proud Family, meant to indoctrinate the next generation of American youth. But, is a children’s cartoon that promotes BLM protests, and reparations, and even alludes to parents having sex, really “Proud”? Sounds like a sad, brainwashed, and vitriolic show that does not deserve emulation. Cri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.