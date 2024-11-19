For far too long, public school has been viewed as the educational default in this country. Parents are repeatedly told that sending their kids to these classrooms is an essential part of providing them with the necessary learning tools to succeed.

Unfortunately, this couldn’t be more removed from the truth. In actuality, public schools are repeatedly failing kids. Rather than being taught necessary skills, they’re having DEI and other similar agendas crammed down their throats. Meanwhile, any parent who so much as raises polite concerns about this gets smeared as a “domestic terrorist.”

At this point, the teachers unions are aiding and abetting the poor quality of public classrooms. They repeatedly rail against school choice initiatives while insisting that parents need to stand back and let “the experts” control the education of their children.

It’s for this exact reason that more parents across the country are embracing homeschooling as an alternative. Though in order to successfully homeschool your kids, it’s essential to completely untether yourself from the ways and doctrines of failed public classrooms.

How to Homeschool Like a Pro

Everything about public schools - from repeated transitions between classrooms to the one-size-fits-all model - doesn’t yield positive results. This form of institutionalization essentially warehouses kids, but it doesn’t actually educate them or set them up for success as adults.

Any parent who’s decided to homeschool their children needs to remain mindful of this. Even with the best of intentions, homeschooling that adopts public school formatting is bound to fail. It’s not just the contents of these classrooms that renders them a failure; it’s the entire set up and system that doesn’t work.

The first step to a fruitful homeschooling experience is for parents to completely drop the notion that educating their kids needs to resemble what’s seen in traditional classrooms.

You Don’t Have to Go Through This Alone

For parents who’ve never homeschooled their kids, it’s natural to have certain questions. The same goes for mothers and fathers who’ve been conditioned to look at education a certain way, thanks to the set up of public schools.

Thankfully, there are many homeschooling coaches who can assist with this transition. This will streamline the process of both detaching from public schools and making sure you can educate your children properly.

Homeschool coaches can work with not just parents, but also kids. In doing so, they provide personalized advice that assists with curriculum selection, making necessary changes, troubleshooting problems that arise and more.

If you’re interested in homeschooling your kids, but aren’t sure where to begin, reaching out to a coach can provide the necessary clarity moving forward. This can also help ensure that you don’t fall victim to bringing public classroom methodology into your homeschooling.

There’s No Time Like the Present

As more Americans wake up to the many problems associated with public schools, these institutions are only doubling down. At the end of the day, they’re repeatedly rejecting calls to make even the slightest changes.

It’s for this very reason that parents can’t afford to keep their children in these classrooms. Given all that’s transpiring, now is an exceptional time to begin making the transition to homeschooling.

This means coming up with a new schedule, determining your preferred method of homeschooling, and more. Once again, connecting with a homeschool coach is a great way to clear up any uncertainties and help your child move away from public classrooms. In the beginning, it’s natural to have questions or go through an adjustment period.

Eventually, as you and your children get into a groove and establish new ground rules, homeschooling will become significantly easier and less stressful. Your kids will also be more equipped for the adult world that awaits them.

Connect With Other Homeschooling Parents

There was a time when few people homeschooled their kids. This was largely looked down upon or viewed as an ineffective way to educate your child. Thankfully, that’s changing especially as public schools fail to meet the moment.

More parents are realizing that sending their kids to failed classrooms is not prerequisite to making sure they receive an education. As a matter of fact, these public schools are actually robbing young people of opportunities to learn in effective, beneficial manners.

If public schools continue on their current trajectory, there will be more parents across the country educating their kids at home. Today, there are plenty of online groups and forums designed especially for parents who’ve opted to homeschool their kids. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others who are on the same journey as you.

Like coaches, other homeschooling parents can provide a sense of community. In doing so, they’ll help you realize what works, what doesn’t work, and how to remove yourself from the failed tenants of public education. With time and consistency, providing your kids with high quality homeschooling will become as natural as breathing air.