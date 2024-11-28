Help me bring truth to the masses. Upgrade your subscription today!

Do you remember the days when information was limited to the classroom, Encyclopedia Britannica and half a dozen TV channels? We do.

The “dark ages” of information have given way to a golden age yet some are still stuck in the media legacy loop. Even worse, some assume everything their teachers taught them is true.

Deskooled Represents Active Learning Fueled by Intellectual Curiosity

The information presented in classrooms throughout the United States is only the tip of the iceberg. The actual facts lie below, unseen beneath the water’s surface. It is these facts that Deskooled uncovers and presents directly to you.

As the above-quoted John Taylor Gatto notes, modern education eliminates free will from the learning process. Students, similar to their TV-watching parents, memorize largely useless information, then regurgitate it upon command.

Use your mind’s eye to envision a world where intellectual curiosity fuels one’s mind instead of rote memorization. What sense is there memorizing supposed facts and figures when there is an alternative path in the form of a learning adventure?

The mission of Gatto and Deskooled is to replace traditional “schooling” with meaningful education. There really is a meaningful distinction between these competing approaches to understanding the world around us.

Irreverence for Convention Available With a Black Friday Discount

Join us in overhauling the conventional approach to education through a thought revolution. A subscription to the Deskooled Substack is a subscription to an intellectual rebellion.

"Whatever an education is, it should make you a unique individual, not a conformist; it should furnish you with an original spirit with which to tackle the big challenges; it should allow you to find values which will be your road map through life; it should make you spiritually rich, a person who loves whatever you are doing." – John Taylor Gatto

Get your information about education, politics, and the world around you from Deskooled and you’ll see clearly. Even if you are years or decades out of the school system, you’ll glean valuable insight from our Substack. Moreover, those without kids also read Deskooled simply because it presents the untainted truth.

Embracing Individual Agency in the Learning Process

When someone says the word, “schooling”, your mind likely drifts toward cramped classrooms with fluorescent lighting, and a teacher with a monotonous voice.

This image is the reality of most American classrooms. Deskooled is changing that.

Learning is a lifelong activity that extends well beyond high school and college classrooms. Commit to becoming a lifelong learner with a Deskooled Substack subscription and you’ll round your mind’s edges.

The best part about Deskooled is it challenges educational and social norms. The Substack presents new information and ideas without reverence for traditional schooling.

Ours is a thought revolt that bypasses stale curriculums in favor of intellectual exploration at the individual level.

Learn Outside of the Classroom and Away From the TV

Society is in the midst of a transition in which data is dominant. This is the information age yet some refuse to stray outside of the books they read in school. Others assume the nightly news provides enough information about current events.

Choose Deskooled for your information and you’ll toss out the old in favor of the new. This is alternative media at its finest. We make it easy to continue learning into the adult years and even the golden years of life without dry academics.

Transition away from the lies your teacher told you, choosing the refreshing truth as presented by Deskooled. Brace yourself as the Deskooling process is a bit of a shock to the mind. That shock is temporary as it gradually fades after a brief period of adjustment.

Deskool Yourself, Your Family, and Your Social Circle

Lifelong learning in the Deskooled spirit of John Taylor Gatto preserves your individual agency and autonomy. The Deskooled approach is that of a growth-oriented mindset. Remove the shackles of the public education system along with legacy media and you’ll reach new intellectual horizons.

This is your opportunity to preserve your free will in learning through a direct line to the truth. The award is not only critical thinking but creative thinking that benefits you as a person and as a professional.

Deskool yourself and you’ll progress toward your true potential as a free thinker. The process begins with a willingness to open your mind to new ideas.

If you have the will, we will provide the way.

I hope everyone has an amazing Thanksgiving! Eat some delicious food for me!