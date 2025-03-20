If there’s one thing we’ve all learned over the past several years, it’s this: the way we look at education is long overdue for a change.

For far too long, people were led to believe that sending their kids to public schools for eight hours on the weekdays is essential for them to learn. This was branded as a tried and true method of setting kids up for the future. Yet, the results of this approach to learning leave much to be desired.

In 2025, many young people are struggling with literacy skills. They’re also getting extremely low test scores in both writing and math. Despite young people falling behind in multiple key areas, teachers continue passing them along from one grade to the next, without thought for the consequences.

Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be this way. As a matter of fact, deschooling - an alternate approach to education - has been proven to be a much healthier way to go about childhood learning.

Here’s What You REALLY Need to Know About Deschooling