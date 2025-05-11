The Deep State is fighting back against its arch enemy, Donald Trump.

Entrenched Leftist judges are busy trying to legislate from the bench as woke lawyers file an avalanche of lawsuits, many of which make headline news.

Another battle rages outside the public eye. Deep State loyalists are entrenched in government agencies from the Department of Education to the Department of Justice. Their mission: Do everything and anything possible to thwart the Trump Administration.

Deep State operatives are dug in like vampire ticks on the neck of an Alabama Bloodhound. They aim to drain the Trump administration of its political lifeforce.

The fiends work in the shadows because they are allergic to light. Now and then, an intrepid journalist makes his way into the catacombs to shed some light.

That’s what happened when Project Veritas (PV) visited the Department of Education.

A PV journalist captured a video of an ED official revealing that the department is a rogue "sanctuary program" for illegal immigrants.

The official also admitted that employees are undermining Elon Musk’s DOGE audit by hiding secrets on encrypted messaging apps.

“If Congress actually knew that we don’t have [citizenship requirements] … there would be a lot of uproar..." Project Veritas posted on X.