It’s about time that women and girls got true support, even if Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, and his sick, pedo-infested party defy Title IX. That’s exactly what California is doing, even after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) determined that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by allowing transgender girls—accurately described in the ruling as biological males—to compete in girls’ sports.

The National Debate Over Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

This is a pivotal decision with an ongoing national struggle to protect women from predatory and weak “trans” men from taking over their sports, their locker rooms, and their safe spaces. It’s not an even playing field, and it was never meant to be. Women and men were created by God with completely different purposes. One is not better than the other - but they are different, and for a reason. A normal male is more than just XX chromosomes, but let’s get the facts straight. That’s where it starts.

Biological males, on average, exhibit physiological advantages over biological females in athletic performance because of significant genetic and hormonal differences rooted in sex chromosomes (XY vs. XX).

XX chromosomes create a man, which means that particular human will generally have more speed, muscle fibers and mass, and endurance, primarily driven by testosterone, purposefully used by our creator to be significantly higher in males from puberty onward.

Testosterone promotes greater muscle mass and strength by increasing protein synthesis and muscle fiber size, particularly fast-twitch fibers critical for explosive movements like sprinting and jumping, or swimming, boxing, basketball, or any other sport you can think of.

Studies show that XX men (including trans men who try to have themselves castrated or wear wigs, and frilly dresses to pretend to be a woman) have 10-15% more muscle mass than females, with a higher proportion of type II (fast-twitch) fibers, which generate greater force and speed in their performance. Asking women to compete against men in sports would be like asking men to push out a baby from a uterus they don’t have. It’s biological insanity.

You don’t have to look further than males’ superior performance in events that require this XX power, such as track sprints, where top men consistently surpass female records by 10-12%. Look at Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second record compared to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m record.

Why there should be a debate about Trump’s denial of transgender participation in sex-segregated athletic programs and his administration’s aggressive enforcement of Title IX to prioritize biological sex over gender identity in defining athletic eligibility should be beyond any critical-thinking human being.

Attack on Transgender Youth or a Plan By The Sick CIA and Deep State?

Critics say it’s an attack on transgender youth, but that’s a strawman argument. It plays into the psychosis of the Deep State that would rather all roles between men and women be so convoluted that you no longer think it's odd that men are pretending to have a period dressed in drag in front of children. The lines are being blurred so that sick pedophiles can have access to women and girls and dominate them even more than they are already dominated.

Real men don’t stand for this. They value their God-given role as strong, powerful, men. They uphold their strength to fight for the women and children, not blur into them by playing dress up. This isn’t even a malfunctioning patriarchy. It’s as harmful to men as it is to women.

What’s more, documents reveal that the CIA and NSA, ostensibly acting for their Deep State masters, have been caught saying that they want more hermaphrodites. They want more non-binary births. Can you think why? Research transhumanism and see why trans culture suits that end-goal, and you can start to see where this potentially leads.

Title IX and How it Protects Women in Sports

Title IX, enacted in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that gets federal funding.

Its original intent was to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls, particularly in athletics, where disparities are historically rampant.

The OCR’s investigation into California’s policies was prompted by complaints, including high-profile cases like that of AB Hernandez, a transgender high school athlete who won medals in girls’ track events at the California state championships in May 2025.

AB Hernandez’s victories in two girls’ state track and field titles (high jump and triple jump) and the subsequent medal ceremony were ridiculous. California officials allowed Hernandez to compete in these events, and female competitors who finished behind Hernandez were awarded medals reflecting their placement among cisgender females due to a last-minute rule change by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). It made a mockery of girls’ sports.

This latest June 2025 ruling asserts that California’s policy, rooted in a 2013 state law (AB 1266) allowing students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity, conflicts with Title IX’s protections by depriving cisgender female athletes of equal opportunities.

The OCR accurately puts forth that when you allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports, it creates an unfair competitive advantage for pretend men and most often unsafe conditions.

The investigation, initiated in February 2025 for CIF and April 2025 for CDE, followed President Trump’s February 2025 executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which directed federal agencies to enforce Title IX based on biological sex. The OCR concluded that both CDE and CIF knowingly violated federal law by adhering to California’s Education Code Section 221.5, which permits participation in sex-segregated activities based on gender identity, no matter their biological sex.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized this point, stating, “Although Governor Gavin Newsom admitted months ago it was ‘deeply unfair’ to allow men to compete in women’s sports, both the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation continued as recently as a few weeks ago to allow men to steal female athletes’ well-deserved accolades.” We all know Governor Newsom is a lackey to the Deep State. Of course, he pandered to their interests and because of this, California’s response is defiant.

The CDE issued a statement asserting, “The California Department of Education believes all students should have the opportunity to learn and play at school, and we have consistently applied existing law in support of students’ rights to do so.” Governor Newsom’s spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, dismissed the OCR’s threats as “dramatic, fake, and completely divorced from reality,” referencing Newsom’s earlier acknowledgment of fairness concerns but rejecting federal overreach.

On June 9, 2025, California preemptively sued the DOJ, arguing that compliance with the federal demands would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and state law by discriminating against transgender girls, so California, under Newsom, is actively trying to fight the DOJ and keep men in women’s sports.

Why What Happens in California Matters

At least 22 states currently have laws in place that allow transgender students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity, while others have imposed bans, some of which are tied up in court.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 18, 2025, decision upholding a Tennessee law banning certain gender-affirming medical treatments for minors further clarified that “biological sex” is distinct from gender identity under federal law, bolstering the OCR’s position.

The Court is also set to hear two cases this fall that could definitively rule on the legality of state bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports. This could potentially set a nationwide precedent.

California’s case is not isolated. Similar investigations are underway in states like Maine, Minnesota, and Wyoming, with Maine already facing a DOJ lawsuit after rejecting a similar Title IX resolution.

It’s time to look at this from a bird’s eye view. Are we letting trans sports fly so that transhumanism is easier to implement by the Deep State, or are we letting a few dudes in lipstick beat up our girls in locker rooms, on track and field, and in boxing rings?

