Instead of training astronauts to boldly go where no man has gone before, NASA’s DEI program is training its ranks to judge one another by the color of their skin rather than their commitment to excellence. It’s official: We don’t live in the Space Age. We live in the Age of Intentional Stupidity.

The so-called Dark Ages (circa 500-1500 BCE) would brighten the grave-like night threatening to blot out the light of reason today.

A NASA DEI training video posted online shows an engineer expressing her guilt over being a clever little racist, so clever she likely didn’t even know she was a racist until the DEI training revealed to her the ugly truth about herself.

It’s a DEI-style intervention for people who are addicted to racism but don’t know it.

Either that, or it’s “Maoist self-criticism for ideological remoulding.”

Marxist social engineers attempt to remake their victims by forcing them to internalize theoretical guilt dreamt up by academics who seek to create a world in their own image. The world Leftists seek to create would be as dark as the inside of a stone.

Lost in Stupidity

Does NASA believe racism caused the Boeing Starliner mission debacle? The vessel was on an eight-day mission that turned into 12 weeks.

After weeks of delays, NASA announced it would have to rely on SpaceX's Crew Dragon to bring the two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station home. That won’t be at least until February 2025.

That means NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were informed that they will be spending a minimum of nine extra months in space. The Starliner spacecraft, on the other hand, will be returning to Earth in an uncrewed mission.

When NASA/Boeing says, “Safety first,” they mean, “We screwed up.” The racists are probably to blame.

It looks like Boeing and NASA decided spaceships are safer when they're not being manned by astronauts. How’s that for a post-human world?

The fiasco could be turned into a reality television series: Lost in Stupidity: How DEI Shifts Blame. Maybe they could get Adam Schiff to host the program. He could blame anything that goes wrong on the racist, sexist, and bigoted white people who are, in reality, Russian agents.

You Will Assimilate—Or Lose Your Job

The DEI training video begins with what one assumes to be a NASA engineer discussing her longing to "create spaces where people can be all they want to be."

“Be All You Want To Be” is the NASA DEI version of the U.S. Army motto “Be All You Can Be.”

At NASA, it seems, it’s not so much personal drive and aptitude that unfold human potential; it’s the color of your skin, gender preference, and that nagging feeling that you should succeed because you were born non-white.

The college graduate goes on to express her regrets that she hasn’t been making her projects as inclusive as possible.

"And in doing this work of examining my own intentions and my own actions and their impact, I can see that there's so much more that I could have done to make the projects I've led equally welcoming to black, indigenous, and people of color as the white people they have engaged."

"I feel a lot of shame and regret about that," the spinless engineer continued. "So I'm looking forward to today's event and to this whole series as steps in my personal and professional journey to make my work more anti-racist and therefore more effective in reaching my aspiration."

Anybody who would partake in such self-humiliation is either a soft-brained Marxist minion or someone who has a family to support, a mortgage, and a boatload of student loans to pay off and will do whatever is asked of them to keep their job. Either way, their soul is bought and paid for.

It could, of course, be a combination of both. A lot of soft-brained brownnosers graduate from college. IQ and character are not functionally related. There are a lot of smart people out there who are motivated by ambition at the expense of integrity.

The video then cuts to a screen with the heading "White Supremacy Culture.” You know if you’ve stumbled into a hotbed of white supremacy if you hear people using words and phrases like "objectivity," "individualism," and “sense of urgency.”

The leader of the discussion explains how terms like these are important to white people. That means they’re bad.

"All of these things can really limit the way we go about doing our work, and they can really limit the way we are able to connect with communities that come from different cultural backgrounds that don't value these things the same way that white supremacy culture values them."

NASA DEI training has gone so far as to claim the term "African American" makes black people feel excluded" and being "colorblind and gender-neutral" is limiting.

"Over the years, we have been taught to act as if we are colorblind and gender-neutral and that no differences exist between people. But these efforts actually limit us," one lesson claimed.

The Cure that Kills

The only thing that will bring about true equity is if everybody adopts the pseudo-intellectual liberal darling Ibram X. Kendi’s master plan How To Be An Antiracist.

“Kendi seems to put preempting racist interpretations of racial disparities above maintaining logical coherence,” Eric Levitz writes in the Intelligencer. “Which is, in its way, an intellectually faithful application of his ideology’s core premise: Whether an argument is intellectually consistent matters less, from an antiracist perspective, than whether it ‘produces or sustains racial inequity.’”

Put another way, Kendi thinks logic is racist too.

Only in the darkest of ages could an idiot get away with proposing that logical coherence isn't as important as racial perception. That’s what Kendi does. That’s what DEI is.

In the so-called Dark Ages, people confessed their sins to God. In the post-human 21st century, people are compelled to adhere to nonsensical theories seeping out of our universities like disease-tainted waters and confess sins they didn’t commit to their Marxist masters.

The NASA DEI Spaceship could be: “To plod oblivious into that vapid night.”

For all those sane people out there who are scratching their heads or weeping in the face of the DEI inanity, take some advice from the poet Dylan Thomas, “Do not go gentle into that good night … Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”