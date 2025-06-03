Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick D. Caton's avatar
Patrick D. Caton
16h

If you don’t have the same rules for everyone you’re wrong

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Martinek's avatar
Steve Martinek
15h

I suggest that additional Federal Funds be withheld as a direct function of the % of White Men that have not been hired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture