Christopher Rufo and others are calling out Harvard, Princeton, and other institutions to reveal a darker side to their hiring practices. DEI just won't die.

Harvard Hiring Racist Against White Men

Harvard just deleted a discriminatory faculty hiring guide posted on their website. The guide recommended monitoring applicants by race, favoring "women and minorities," and sending white men to the back of the reading list, which violates civil rights law.

According to their annual hire sheet, Harvard doesn’t hire based on merit. They hire based on some radical socialist programming infused into legacy Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) laws. The Harvard Law Review also says that “DEI” takes priority, despite Trump’s mandate to end racist DEI policies. DEI encourages companies, government, and institutions to give priority to underqualified Blacks, Hispanics, women, and others who may not qualify for a position based on merit, with the assumption that there has been a ceiling to their opportunity in the past.

Princeton is Equally DEI-Bent in Their Hiring Practices

Princeton is equally woeful in their hiring practices. As Rulfo writes in City Journal,





“Though most Princeton faculty support Eisgruber’s “anti-racism” policy, a faction of dissenters—a few dozen in number—has grown bolder in recent months. In these professors’ telling, Princeton’s president is a vengeful administrator who punishes anyone who questions DEI orthodoxy. They have worked behind the scenes to assemble evidence of his discriminatory policies and hope the Trump administration will restore the principle of colorblind equality on campus.”

A Systemic Issue

These are not the only institutions, including the American Medical College, that still hire based on DEI despite Trump’s clear mandate that this is an outdated practice, and it will be eliminated. Trump said in a speech,



“We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government and, indeed, the private sector and our military," Trump said. "And our country will be woke no longer."

Though Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Brown, Columbia, Darmouth, Stanford, and other Ivy League schools are private institutions, they all receive federal grants and funds, totalling more than $6.4 billion, with a B in 2024 alone. According to OpenTheBooks.com, Ivy League schools received more than $33.1 billion in grants and federal contracts between 2018 and 2022. Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, top the recipient list with the following numbers:

Harvard : $33.1 billion

Yale : $669 million in 2021, with $877million in grants and income thereafter

Princeton: $362 million in federal grants and contracts in 2021-2022, surpassing net tuition fees of $145 million.

They receive funds through multiple channels, including research grants, student aid, and administrative aid. Here are just a few numbers to ponder while they exclude the most qualified candidates from education, and also dumb down our most critical industries with ill-prepared candidates that should never have gained entrance to jobs, education or special programs to begin with. While candidates who work hard, study, and are incredibly bright and qualified are ignored.

This is why Trump recently cut funding to many of these schools:

Harvard : $2.2 billion frozen, with $9 billion under review

Columbia : $400 million canceled

Princeton : $210 million suspended

Brown : $510 million at risk for potential cuts

Penn: $175 million paused

Moreover, institutions that receive federal funds are numerous and are resistant to eliminating DEI. For example, the utterly corrupt USAID, as revealed through Musk’s DOGE audits, show that Minority-Serving Institutions Partnership Initiative (MSIPI) explicitly promotes DEI by partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other MSIs.

This extends beyond academia. For example, USAID funds numerous NGOs and local organizations that adopt DEI practices, often as a condition for receiving funds, like:

Local Organizations in Partner Countries : Through the New Partnerships Initiative, USAID requires partners to outline equity and inclusion plans. For instance, organizations in Africa and Asia working on education or gender equality are forced to consider DEI to get funds.

U.S.-Based NGOs: Groups like Save the Children or CARE, receive USAID grants, and have DEI policies embedded in their operations.

These practices were pushed under Biden, or as we’re learning, potentially under Obama and the auto pen. For example, USAID’s DEI policies were reinforced by Executive Orders 13985 and 14035 in 2021, that required federal agencies and their grantees to advance equity. Some of the people chosen to work within that administration were clearly not qualified to carry out their positions.

Why DEI Should End

By giving taxpayer funds to institutions that promote DEI, we’re essentially telling all the hard-working Americans that are funding these schools, that merit doesn’t matter. Hard work doesn’t matter. Asians and Whites are consistently nudged out of jobs and scholarships because companies and higher education institutions have a “quota” to meet to adhere to DEI policies.

If you follow this practice through logically, we end up with doctors, airline pilots, engineers, and other important jobs being filled by people who are less qualified – in some instances when lives are on the line.

As Insurrection Barbie has said, DEI is racist as hell. Giving people an advantage because of their skin color or sexual orientation is the same thing as not giving someone a job because they are black.