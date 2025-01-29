Companies across the country are repeatedly learning the hard way that DEI is a bad idea. So-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” divides Americans, causes people to hate the country, and deems folks as either oppressors or victims, depending on their race.

For reasons that remain a mystery to so many people, large corporations this DEI is a good idea. Some Americans have speculated that far-left groups ultimately pressured companies into going woke. However, doing this has repeatedly backfired, as seen with Disney, Bud Light, Target, and other similar businesses.

The saying “go woke, go broke” is very real. It’s a lesson that Party City is learning the hard way. Founded in 1986, Party City is now completely shutting down all its locations after previously embracing DEI and wokeness.

They Had to Learn the Hard Way

Reality is hitting Party City like a freight train. In past years, the company went all in on DEI, even adjusting its marketing strategies and merchandise to be more “equitable.” Given the millions of Americans (of all political persuasions) who shopped at Party City, going the woke route was always a bad idea.

As the record now shows, caving to the demands of the radical left didn’t work out so well. After the marketing changes, customers stopped showing up at Party City. As merchandise sales tanked, so did the company’s bottom line.

Anyone could have seen this coming from miles away. Party City could have easily looked at other companies that suffered from going woke. Unfortunately, the company failed to steer clear of DEI and it’s now paying a hefty price.

Back in December, Party City CEO Barry Litwin handed out the pink slip to employees. After announcing that operations were “winding down,” he let workers know they wouldn’t need to come to work again. Furthermore, Party City won’t be getting any benefits or severance packages to streamline their departures.

Wokeness Will Always Self-Destruct