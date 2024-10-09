For years, leftists have droned on about the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). They’re trying to implement this across all levels of society, from education to everyday workplace offices, and beyond. If you let the left tell it, DEI is all about righting the wrongs of the past and lifting people up. In actuality, however, nothing could be more removed from the truth.

As many Americans are aware by now, DEI pits people against one another on the basis of race. It deems people as either victims or oppressors, depending upon the color of their skin.

College campus leftoids for all their talk about wanting unity in this country, are pushing a deeply divisive agenda when it comes to DEI. Despite their best efforts to pretend otherwise, the evidence and outcomes of this radical left-wing agenda tell us everything we need to know.

Unfortunately, the roots of this sickening ideology run far deeper than many Americans realize. As a matter of fact, DEI is spiraling so far out of control that it’s having adverse impacts on our country’s health system. Author Heather Mac Donald recently drew attention to this during a shocking interview.

This is a National Emergency

Those who insist on DEI by any means necessary are destroying meritocracy in this country. The push for DEI places meeting racial quotas over hiring the most qualified individuals for a job. Whenever others point out the importance of merit-based hirings or admissions, they’re immediately smeared as bigots and racists.

Sadly, the health and wellness of America is suffering as a result. We’re seeing massive surges of people being given jobs, opportunities, or positions that they simply aren’t qualified for. As a result of this, everyone suffers. DEI hires eventually find themselves in over their heads, while qualified applicants miss out on a role they would have been well suited for.

Heather Mac Donald, while speaking with PragerU, made it clear the United States can’t keep going on like this. Something has to give. In order for our nation to thrive, do well, and overcome problems, it’s important to tackle why DEI is so dangerous. Moreover, the country needs to center meritocracy when hiring or admitting people into schools, rather than focusing on meeting racial quotas.

Yet leftists are calling her racist and smearing her character without any ability to refute the specific points she’s made.

This is par for the course when it comes to leftists. Nevertheless, Americans can’t get sidetracked by the smears, nor can we allow DEI to keep causing problems throughout society.

Putting an End to the Madness

In addition to speaking with PragerU, Heather Mac Donald has also written about the dangers of prioritizing race over merit. Throughout her book, Donald explains that allowing unqualified people into various positions undermines trust and faith in our nation’s institutions.

America, as a collective, has to get away from DEI. This means no matter how much extremists accuse DEI critics of being racist, we have to return back to a system of meritocracy. This ensures that the most suitable candidates, regardless of their race, receive admission or are hired for the job.

DEI is a tried and failed social experiment that now needs to be retired. Not once has it rendered success or done anything pseudo-intellectuals said it would. The longer we carry on with DEI, the worse things will become. At the end of the day, no one is entitled to a job solely because of their skin color.

It Starts From the Top Down

Across our nation, many of the officials in charge of college admissions and job onboarding are leftists.

That needs to change effective immediately. It’s high time we had more conservative teachers, university admissions officers, and job recruiters. This will ensure that people are hired or selected on the basis of their skill sets, rather than the color of their skin.

Americans should heed the warnings from Heather Mac Donald. It doesn’t do our nation any good to keep persisting with DEI, even after it’s proven to be an abject failure. As we root out this cancer from society, we need to also make sure it’s not being crammed down the throats of students.

These radical left-wing ideologies are tearing our nation apart, brainwashing young people, and making the US health system more fragile.

It’s not too late to turn things around; however, it will require ongoing, concerted efforts. Every step of the way, radical left-wingers will fight to keep DEI alive, making it that much more imperative for conservatives to get to work and stop this.