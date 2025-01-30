For far too long, so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been a pervasive threat in this country.

I don’t know about you.

But…

I am rejoicing.

This DEI nonsense not only pits Americans against each other on the basis of their immutable characteristics. DEI also completed merit-based hiring, promotions, and opportunities.

Across the nation, people are waking up to the inherent dangers of DEI. When unqualified people are granted job opportunities simply because companies want to meet certain quotas, it hurts everyone involved.

With President Trump’s return to office, however, DEI is quickly becoming a thing of the past. True to his word, Trump has begun to rid this country of anti-meritocracy.

Handled By Executive Order

In a recent memo from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), it’s been revealed that all federal employees in DEI roles were just handed pink slips.

Upon his return to the White House, Trump signed an executive order that mandated paid leave for these workers. All programs and offices previously worked by said employees have also been shut down, given the lack of need for them moving forward.

In the United States, there’s absolutely no room for DEI. Time and time again, across multiple industries, we’ve seen the use of this ideology cause merit and qualifications to be completely placed on the back burner.

This, ironically, fosters inequality and discrimination, while robbing qualified persons of opportunities to thrive or get ahead. DEI, on its face, goes against every single American value.

The fact that it’s been able to go on for so long is a travesty, in and of itself. DEI creeping into the federal government did this nation an immense disservice.

It ultimately sent a message that your work ethic, skills, or other qualifications don’t really matter…especially if DEI ideology deems you to be an inherent “oppressor” of others.

DEI Advocates Aren’t Happy About This

Unsurprisingly, the vocal group of individuals who support DEI are already pitching a fit over the aforementioned executive order.

They’re ignoring the fact that DEI completely throws merit and skills out of the window. Moreover, DEI supporters consistently argue that it’s OK to discriminate against individuals if their immutable characteristics are deemed to be “privileged” or “oppressive.”

Thankfully, the crowd that wants to keep discrimination alive and well in the federal government isn’t calling the shots anymore. In order for this country to heal and come back stronger than ever, there’s just no room for DEI anymore.

This type of ideology is a tried and failed experiment. America simply can’t afford to keep wasting our time, resources, and talent in this capacity.

The Fiscal Ramifications of Abandoning Meritocracy

Embracing DEI came with a domino effect of negative ramifications. Aside from weakening industries nationwide, it also placed an economic burden on Americans.

The funds that went to paying for DEI federal programs or offices could have easily been put to better use. Look no further than securing the southern border, helping our veterans, or handling a host of other domestic issues.

If nothing else, steering clear of DEI would have considerably alleviated Americans’ tax burdens.

In this day and age, a lot of people across the country are barely making it. They could have used the money that went to federal DEI initiatives to instead put into savings, pay off debts, or fund childcare needs.

Yet, before President Trump intervened, the federal government ran amuck with our hard-earned taxpayer dollars, blowing them on frivolous programs like there’s no tomorrow.

Thankfully, ending DEI’s role in the federal government gives every single American more breathing room. It certainly allows a better workplace culture from the top down.

Promises made, promises kept.

The War Isn’t Over Just Yet

While President Trump’s executive order rids the federal government of DEI, there are some folks still trying to keep this ideology alive in the private sector.

Some of these companies are attempting to do this in a sneaky way. Many are just renaming offices that were previously openly DEI. Others are outwardly pretending to abandon DEI, yet still using it when making hiring and promotion decisions behind the scenes.

Thankfully, everyday Americans share the sentiment that DEI has no place in this country. More people are refusing to frequent businesses or establishments which turn their backs on meritocracy.

Others are urging folks not to even work for companies that insist on standing by DEI. These places of business will eventually get the message when they have fewer staffers and even fewer customers.

Right now, the writing on the wall is clear when it comes to DEI and its inherently damaging nature.

Yet, certain major companies still think they’re big enough to keep operating, even while embracing inherently anti-American principles. Moreover, they’re counting on the backlash against DEI not to stick.

At the end of the day, any business still sticking by DEI doesn’t believe the overwhelming opposition to this ideology matters in the grand scheme of things.

Let’s prove them wrong.