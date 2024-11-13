“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) has turned out to be an absolute disaster for America and especially the public education system. Time and time again, the push to implement this ideology into schools only serves to drive students apart from one another and reinforce toxic political narratives.

Classrooms are supposed to be safe environments for children to learn reading, math, social sciences, and other important skills. Kids should also be able to safely interact with one another without being branded as inherent oppressors or victims.

DEI has become particularly rampant in the nation’s public classrooms. It’s why parents are increasingly turning to either homeschooling or private schools that most align with their values. Of course, this comes after the mothers and fathers of America tirelessly called upon educators to do away with DEI.

Unfortunately, many of our educators are not receptive to these concerns; in fact, they’ve proven to be quite hostile to parents who want to remain involved in the education of their kids.

All in all, the emergence of DEI over the past several years is understandably raising questions about the origins of this horrific dogma. Now, we’re finally starting to get some answers.

Ushering in DEI Through the National Institutes of Health

After much review, it’s come to light that Debra Chew, an unelected bureaucrat working for the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is the one who put DEI in motion. Chew managed to pull this off via implementing “safe zone training” at the NIH, along with changing the agency’s overall mission statement.

Through this work, Chew began pushing for a transgender NIH-committee effort, along with advocating for the “Sexual and Gender Minority.” Eventually, she left the NIH, transferring to the Federal Housing Finance Agency where she’s continued actively putting DEI into effect.

This is apparent via Chew’s creation of a “Division of Inclusivity, Culture, and Equity.” She even had the frame of mind to bring over other like-minded staffers from the NIH to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

From here, the rest is history. Chew and others like her have been working full time to make DEI the new normal amid installing woke activists across various levels of government.

These activists then become formal officials who make their way into various institutions before demanding “Policy Entrepreneurship.” In a nutshell, this boils down to pushing various political agendas while passing them off as beneficial for the general public.

All of this chaos is why so many classroom curricula have various DEI tenets. It’s also why parents across the United States were branded as “domestic terrorists” for pushing back against such heavily charged, divisive ideologies.

She’s Not Going to Willingly Give Up

Despite the horrific impacts of what Chew’s advocating for, she’s not going to back down. Make no mistake: she’s responsible for not just the rise of DEI in various classrooms, but also throughout the workforce and various levels of government.

This explains why certain companies have now begun embracing racial or gender quotas for new hires. It’s also a driving factor in unqualified people landing jobs solely due to their immutable characteristics, rather than their skills or experience levels.

Chew, and others like her, genuinely see DEI as a positive force that creates a better, fairer America. Unfortunately, this misguided assessment of what’s happening doesn’t make the reality of DEI any less dangerous.

Keep Making Your Voice Heard

At all levels of society, it’s incumbent upon people to continue sounding the alarm about DEI’s many perils. This means parents pushing back against it in their kids’ classrooms and employers taking a stand to only hire the most qualified applicants, no matter their race or gender.

Without resistance, people like Debra Chew are going to feel further emboldened. DEI, for all its flaws, has the potential to get a lot worse if the public just rolls over while it continues infecting society.

Putting the genie back into the bottle won’t happen overnight. However, the best way to combat DEI is to withdraw from the spaces and institutions that abide by it. Whether that means opting to work for a small business instead of a large corporation, or homeschooling your kids instead of letting them learn in public classrooms, you have more ways to make your voice heard than you think.

Putting Like-minded People in Leadership Positions

Far too many folks who call the shots at the NIH, Federal Housing Finance Agency, and other similar organizations view DEI as unassailable. This has to change.

In addition to grassroots resistance, putting an end to DEI is going to require having people in power who are willing to stand against it.

When put up against real world scenarios, DEI crumbles and fails everytime. It’s essential for our country’s future shot callers, decisionmakers, and other people who’ll come to power to understand this and act accordingly.

Defeating DEI means not just tackling it from all levels, but also playing the long game to ensure it doesn’t survive. Ironically, one of the first steps to achieving this is keeping our children away from classrooms and other environments with DEI teachings.