The United States rose to prominence in the past couple centuries as a result of meritocracy. Hard work paid dividends, laying a foundation for growing families. The nuclear family unit is the backbone of a strong nation.

Modern America is faltering partially because we’ve prioritized women and minorities at the expense of white men. The ongoing push to hire and promote women has made it difficult for men to attract mates.

A man without a mate cannot start a family. A nation comprised of singles ultimately fails.

What Happened to Freedom and Opportunity?

Use your mind’s eye to envision a society that pits its women against its men. Envision that same society hiring and promoting undeserving laggards to positions of power simply because their forefathers’ forefathers were discriminated against.

Such a society would be doomed to failure. That society is today’s United States. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has catapulted women and racial minorities to the top of the corporate totem pole. White men have been pushed to the bottom, rendered poor and unhappy.

The hiring and promoting of women and minorities ahead of white men is an affront to the meritocracy that made America great. DEI amounts to sexism and reverse discrimination. The problem is that today’s white men are not responsible for the sins of their great grandparents.

Moreover, some white men are born into poverty and the lower middle class. Affirmative action should be economic as opposed to race and sex-based. In an ideal world, white men born into poverty would be given a slight advantage to help level the playing field with the middle and upper classes.

White Men are Pivoting

Though white men still hold the majority of powerful positions in the United States and most of the globe, their grip on power is slipping. It won’t be long until women and racial minorities surpass white men in the corporate ranks.

White men are strategically adjusting in response to discrimination. Though some of the demographic has given up, choosing to live at home with their parents, others are pushing through.

As is often said, when God closes a door, a window opens. White men are taking that window of opportunity to enter the trades and start businesses of their own.

The Growing White Male Backlash

Italy, Germany, and some regions of the United States are exhibiting signs of budding fascist movements. The nationalist movements arising across the globe are a direct response to DEI initiatives.

A recent White Men’s Leadership Study reveals 70% of white men report they feel forgotten by DEI efforts. Simply put, DEI does not include white men. The perception is that white men are automatically favored simply because they are the winners in the history books.

DEI’s reverse racism and sexism has the potential to steer white men down the rabbit hole of white nationalism. Though the United States probably won’t go full fascist, there is the potential for a eugenics movement by way of nationwide sperm banks.

As dating website statistics reveal, women overwhelmingly prefer white men. A transition to sperm banks for reproduction would yield a nearly all-white or white-adjacent populace.

Corporate America Needs to Change Before It’s too Late

The moral of the DEI experiment is that excluding one group in favor of others is too divisive. DEI creates an irreparable social fissure that cannot be mended.

The harsh truth the mainstream media refuses to say out loud is that the human species is highly tribal. There is even an argument to be made that racial pride is inherent to all humans.

To attempt to impose racist and sexist initiatives to overcome natural inclinations foments resentment. It is only a matter of time until that resentment becomes action in the form of political radicalism or violence.

Corporate America should recognize white males’ growing resentment and change its policies accordingly. The elimination of DEI in the corporate world will restore meritocracy that benefits the greater good of America.