Connecticut state legislators are willfully plotting to take away control of your child’s education completely out of your hands. I am not kidding.

In all seriousness, this is exactly what has happened with regard to the recent legislative assault on parental rights.

There is one bill that has been getting attention lately — thanks to education freedom warriors on X. This bill is attempting to clamp down further on parents who opt-out of the traditional public school system.

Specifically, the bill is seeking to establish additional regulations for homeschooling and other non-traditional educational options.

Why? So the government can shove every single kid back into classrooms filled with indoctrinated “woke” garbage.

It appears to be a desperate measure. After numerous years of parents pulling their children out of public schools due to mask mandates, critical race theory indoctrination, gender ideology creeping into classroom curriculum, etc., the powers that be are fighting back.

Inside the Proposal

Connecticut’s proposed legislation includes provisions for mandatory reporting requirements, evaluation procedures and compliance reviews.

These types of measures mirror those taken by governments in totalitarian regimes such as the former Soviet union regarding their citizens’ family affairs.

There is a very serious concern that should keep every liberty loving parent awake.

When does the state start showing up at your door once this bill passes?

For those of you who are paid subscribers, you will find out the true potential of the proposed legislation below.