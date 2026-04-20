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Not kidding.

Democrats in Hartford drafted a bill requiring parents to notify child welfare agencies before pulling their kids from public school. Every homeschooling family automatically flagged to DCF. Guilty until proven innocent of wanting to teach your own child.

Parents showed up at 4 AM to testify against it. The backlash was so loud they had to rewrite the bill twice in one month.

The watered down version is still moving forward.

Meanwhile the same public schools these lawmakers are desperate to keep your kids locked inside are busy teaching gender ideology to third graders, hiring DEI administrators at six figure salaries, and graduating kids who can’t read at grade level.

They can’t run their own institutions. But they want to supervise yours.

John Taylor Gatto, New York State Teacher of the Year turned education dissident, put it plainly: “The truth is that schools don’t really teach anything except how to obey orders.”

C.S. Lewis saw it coming too. In The Abolition of Man he warned that the modern educator’s real job was producing people who could be easily led, not people who could actually think.

New Hampshire just eliminated nearly all homeschool regulations entirely. Same week. Two states. Two completely different ideas about who owns your kids.

The state never stops reaching.

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Connecticut today. Your home tomorrow.