Over the years, growing culture wars in the United States have led to people being pitted against one another. Far too often, Americans who don’t subscribe to dogmatic ideologies are demonized, branded as ignorant, and otherwise accused of having malicious intentions.

We’ve seen this with advocates of homeschooling being called backwards and uneducated by folks who want every child learning in a public classroom. The same sentiment has also been directed towards parents who worry about the adverse impacts of DEI being pushed upon their kids.

Unfortunately, the culture war brigade isn’t going away anytime soon. As a matter of fact, the latest group to be demonized is now Catholics. No matter what your religious affiliation looks like, we should all be concerned about the persecution of individuals that stems from their faith.

Enter the Movie Conclave

Conclave is a newly released movie that’s based on the written work of author Robert Harris. Throughout the film, viewers follow the Catholic church’s work to find a new pope. Complicating this process is a series of powerful leaders in the Vatican who have their own role to play in the story.

Each of the potential contenders up for the position is different. Some cardinals hold modern views about how the church should operate. However, others are more traditional and content with sticking to the church’s established ways. Cardinals with these opposing views end up clashing with one another, much to the chagrin of others.

As time goes on, film watchers learn that certain cardinals have skeletons in their closet. In the case of one, he’s busted for a sex scandal which pretty much derails any chance he has at becoming the next pope.

To date, there’s quite a bit of controversy surrounding Conclave. Viewers took offense to the film and some of its underlying messages about Catholic ideologies.

Many of the most contentious matters involve various cardinals who are looking to become the new pope. There’s also a clearly negative point made about cardinals with more traditional leanings. Throughout the movie, viewers are repeatedly fed messaging that paints folks who believe in traditional Catholicism as “evil.”

With a lot of drama, tension, and power struggles, Conclave ultimately wraps with a genetic woman being chosen as the new pope. The plot thickens, as this woman also doesn’t present as outwardly female, due to intersex birth complications.

Yet, her status as a biological female, be it not so obvious to the rest of the characters, still remains a pivotal part of this storyline. Moreover, the movie argues the Catholic church is unable to move forward and achieve stability until the chosen pope is not a man, but instead a woman.

Demonization of the Catholic Faith

On social media, many Americans have expressed their reservations about Conclave and its antagonistic storylines. While the film is marketed as one that heralds the Catholic church, its messaging is actually quite different when you sit down and watch.

Many people who saw the film felt duped and misled by its original marketing. To say the movie goes far beyond just showcasing the process of securing a new pope would be an understatement.

Instead, Conclave makes the case that Catholicism, barring major changes and departures from tradition, is evil and unfit for the world. Many Catholics across the nation have taken offense to this and are therefore pushing back against Conclave.

No One Should Be Persecuted For Their Faith

Around the world, there are several countries where Catholics and other Christians find themselves targeted due to their religious beliefs. In many ways, Conclave promotes this persecution by presenting folks who believe in traditional Catholicism as the villains of the story.

On X, people who’ve seen the film are speaking out accordingly. Many believe Conclave made the mistake of “politicizing” the Catholic church, rather than taking a more measured approach to chronicling the journey of finding a new pope.

Others even accused this movie of bastardizing the original works of author Robert Harris via the demonization of traditional Catholicism.

A Disturbing Pattern That Deserves Pushback

Far too often, religious individuals and other people of faith are deemed to be unloving, intolerant, and worthy of scorn. It is this very ideology that’s often used to discriminate against or otherwise mistreat Catholics and other religious folks.

Truth be told, there were several different directions Conclave could have gone. They didn’t have to opt for bastardizing the church or vilifying traditional Catholics.

In the court of public opinion, Conclave’s ending is receiving the most intense pushback. Many viewers feel the film’s last ten minutes completely ruined it and sent a horrible message about the Catholic church. Other people slammed the film for intentionally avoiding the Crucifix, which is a traditional Catholic faith symbol.

One can only hope that movie makers will heed the backlash that Conclave’s currently receiving. While each person is entitled to their own faith, opinions, and beliefs, it’s a mistake to paint traditionalists and Catholics as inherently wicked.