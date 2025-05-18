Across the nation, private schools are becoming increasingly popular with parents. As public schools get increasingly woke, more Americans are understandably deciding they don’t want their kids in these environments.

The teachers unions are working mightily to sabotage this, though. At the legislative level, they’re also working with legislators to pass laws and make public schools the easiest option for parents with young children.

Unfortunately, this is not shocking. Time and time again, we’ve seen the education system would rather force kids into failing public classrooms instead of cleaning up these classrooms.

Believe it or not, though, America’s education system isn’t the only threat being waged against private schools. Shockingly, it turns out that the Chinese communist regime is also trying to take over private schools.

A Serious Cause For Concern

It’s come to light that the Chinese are using a private equity group called Primavera Private Equity to do their dirty work. Through this group, they’re buying up many of our nation’s most prestigious private schools.

This should concern every single American, especially since public schools are increasingly unreliable and full of teachers with woke agendas. Just like we can’t trust classrooms with DEI and critical race theory, we also can’t hand our kids over to the Chinese Communist Party.

Any private schools owned and operated by them are tainted. They should be considered just as dangerous as woke public schools, if not more so.

There was a time when private schools across the United States were viewed as reliable, safe havens. Now, any parents who are thinking of sending their kids off to private classrooms need to make sure they’re not just the thumb of the Chinese regime.

To say that the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t have America’s best interests at heart would be a massive understatement.

They’re Trying to Undermine the United States From Within