Leftists confuse people by making up a linguistic high ground to stand above the rest of us and point down.

It’s a dangerous speech game they play, and only they can win. The fact that so many fell for it is indicative of a culture in decline.

Put another way, when the bulk of the population attends Leftist schools, they don’t have much in the way of critical thinking skills.

They are easily confused and thus easily controlled.

Don’t let your kid be “that guy” or “that girl.”

What Is BIPOC?

The acronym BIPOC stands for “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”

The Google AI Overview defines the term this way:

BIPOC is an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. It is used to highlight the shared experiences of systemic racism and oppression faced by these groups, and to center the experiences of Black and Indigenous people, which are often distinct from those of other people of color. The term emerged in the 2010s and gained more widespread use around 2020.

The fact that Google AI is Leftist is obvious. It’s also not very intelligent.

“Systemic racism” is a pet phrase used by Marxists who use it as a weapon against anyone who stands in their way. For those who fall for such specious terms, America is the most racist country that has ever existed.

“Racists, racists, everywhere,” is the Siren’s song of the new Marxist.

For Leftists and other idiots of that ilk, the only thing that will end “systemic racism” is more racism, so everyone must play the pseudo-intellectual game How To Be An Antiracist.

The game was invented by Ibram X. Kendi, a snakeoil salesman for the Left.

“Kendi seems to put preempting racist interpretations of racial disparities above maintaining logical coherence,” Eric Levitz wrote in the Intelligencer.

“Which is, in its way, an intellectually faithful application of his ideology’s core premise: Whether an argument is intellectually consistent matters less, from an antiracist perspective, than whether it ‘produces or sustains racial inequity.’”

Put another way, Kendi thinks logic is racist, too.

Only in the darkest of ages could an idiot get away with proposing that logical coherence isn’t as important as racial perception. That’s what Kendi does. That’s what DEI is.

BIPOC is a subset of DEI, and so is the phrase “People of Color.”

Are People Of Color Colored People?

It’s not a trick question, but the Left wants you to think it is.

Wokal Distance explains:

Anyone who says the phrase ‘people of color’ is appropriate wording but the phrase “colored people” is horribly racist is setting up a system of linguistic traps in order to gain power by appointing themselves the arbitar of what you are allowed to say.

WK was responding to a post by one “Queer Latifah,” who was so confused by the Leftist game How to Defy Logic game that she wrote, “Anybody that refers to Black people as colored in this day and age is as racist as they claim to not be.”

If that doesn’t make sense to you, you’re officially sane. Black people are colored. Stating the obvious shouldn’t offend anybody.

Underscoring its own lack of intelligence, Google AI implied that “People of Color” vs “Colored People” nonsense has been brewing since 2010.

It’s been around a lot longer than that. A Bloom County cartoon made fun of Wokenista college fools schooling their parents about “People of Color” back in 1988.

Now, in the post-logic twenty-first century, Leftists are still demanding that everyone adhere to their nonsensical theories that continue to pour out of our universities.

Don’t do it.

If you’re sane, you’re probably scratching your head, weeping, or screaming at the DEI inanity that isn’t going away until it is put away once and for all by society at large.

Don’t sit back and think that the war with the Left is over because the MAGA movement has made gains on the battlefield. The front lines may have changed in sanity’s favor, but not by a lot.

The war rages on.

We are made in the image of God, not because we are gods, but because we are endowed with reason. We’re also outfitted with free will, so it’s up to us if we use reason or not.

These days, reason is like a candle in a dark cave. Don’t get mesmerized by the shadows on the cave wall—they’re nothing more than the Left’s phantasms of reason, not reason itself.

Shine on, brave soldiers of the light. Keep challenging the Left’s false logic when you see it.

There will be time for rest only after the war has been won.