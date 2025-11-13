Deskooled

Trick Henry
1d

Good column. Same theory applies to the sports mascot re-brands. The left doesn't actually care about the feelings of American Indians. They just enjoy the flex of taking traditional names and renaming them. Even when polls of American Indians showed majorities weren't offended by Indian mascots, the left still move(d) forward with their renaming crusade.

Re-working language is just about displaying who is currently in power.

Kathy Schmidt
1d

In my world I like to judge people by their character, I have and will always REFUSE to play their games.

It amazes me that the NAACP has used the word “colored people” for all of these years…..sad isn’t it how some people/organizations love to wallow and stir up hate for God’s people.

