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Watch the video above, the segment starts around the 9:41 mark.

Coleman teaches a course at the University of Austin called the Legacy of Slavery.

That alone should tell you something about where American higher education has drifted. A serious course on slavery taught outside the ivory tower’s usual script, at a university built specifically because the existing system stopped being honest.

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Coleman noticed something as a professor that should make every parent paying tuition somewhere else furious. Students perk up at certain readings. They fall asleep at others. And you learn to pay attention to which is which.

What perked them up wasn’t a diversity statement or a guilt-driven lecture. It was Thomas Sowell’s essay on the real history of slavery.

According to Coleman, it was news to his students, genuine news, that slavery had existed across nearly every civilization on earth for thousands of years, not confined to two races in one country for three centuries. Sowell’s essay opens with a line that hits like a gut punch once you actually sit with it: if slavery had been limited to two races in one nation for three hundred years, it would not be one-tenth as great a moral evil as it actually was.

Why would anyone want to shrink a tragedy that size down to something smaller and more convenient?

Coleman’s answer is the uncomfortable part. People understate the true scope of slavery when doing so serves a present-day political purpose. Not because the truth is boring. Because the truth doesn’t fit the narrative certain institutions have built their entire moral authority on.

**What Eighteen-Year-Olds Actually Want**

Here’s what should embarrass every school district still teaching a flattened, single-country version of slavery’s history. These are not activists. These are ordinary 18-year-old freshmen with no ideological stake in the outcome, and the material that grabbed them wasn’t propaganda from either direction. It was scope. Scale. Global context nobody had ever bothered to give them before.

That’s not indoctrination. That’s just information withheld.

Coleman’s bigger point cuts even deeper into how the American education system operates. He argues these books need to be assigned not just in universities but in high schools, long before students arrive on a college campus already primed with a single, narrow storyline they’ve never been allowed to question.

Ask yourself why that hasn’t already happened.

Part of the answer is structural. The people who decide what gets taught in most public schools are the same institutions with the biggest incentive to keep the narrative simple. A curriculum built on nuance and global historical scope doesn’t generate the same emotional currency as one built on a tidy, one-directional story of victims and villains. Complexity doesn’t fundraise as well.

Sowell himself spent decades getting attacked, mocked, and misrepresented by the same intellectual class that now can’t explain why an entire new generation is discovering him anyway, not through assigned reading lists, but through clips, essays passed around outside the system, and professors like Coleman willing to actually teach the full picture.

The kids are noticing what the institutions spent years hoping they wouldn’t. Real history is more complicated, more devastating, and honestly more respectful of what actually happened than the simplified version they were handed in a public school classroom.

That’s the real threat here, and it has nothing to do with politics. It’s a generation of students realizing they were given a smaller, safer story than the one that actually happened.

The next time someone insists slavery education can’t handle more context, remember what happened in Coleman’s classroom. The students didn’t shut down. They leaned in.

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