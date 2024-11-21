Christians should never compromise with the culture of sin and death. The two sides are diametrically opposed and any attempt to find a middle ground will end in victory for the devil. It’s not easy for a Christian to live in the modern world, but we all have our crosses to bear.

The same goes for conservatives who compromise with radical progressives. All too often parents give into radical propositions like those found in LGBT ideology—including transgender nonsense—because they want to keep their jobs.

And how many people took the COVID-19 vaccination because their employer pressured them into it? How many college professors and schoolteachers comply with administrators who demand they call their students by their preferred pronouns—even if they violate the rules of grammar and reality?

Does it hurt anyone if you call John Doe, she/hers because he feels like a little girl? What’s wrong with humoring the guy if it makes him happy? It’s better than losing your job and risking putting your family out on the street, right?

These are the kinds of rationalizations the radical Left wants you to make. When you do, they win, inch by inch, person by person. Once you take a bite out of the poisonous apple, they bank on a high probability that you’ll do it again.

Compromising your moral principles is like a boxer throwing a match for money. The boxer can tell himself that he could have beaten his opponent all he likes, but the win goes in his opponent’s column, and boxing insiders know he is of low character. He loses on paper and in reality.

Fighting To Win

Enoch Burke, a schoolteacher at Wilson’s Hospital School in Ireland, lost his job and is now sitting in an Irish jail for refusing to compromise his biblical beliefs. That’s what it looks like when you value your faith in God more than the ways of the world.

The Anglican-affiliated school put Burke on leave in 2022 “for refusing to call a boy by the pronouns ‘they/them.’” The boy was—presumably—a singular entity. They/them are plural pronouns. Burke could refuse to call the confused lad they/them on the rock-solid argument that it violates the rules of grammar. Left unchecked, such violations will render the language incoherent.

Burke promptly returned to his classroom to teach “despite administrators getting a court injunction to stop him from coming on campus.”

The next thing you know, Burke was arrested. He defended himself in court saying, “I am here today because I said I would not call a boy a girl. Transgenderism is against my Christian belief. It is contrary to the scriptures, contrary to the ethos of the Church of Ireland and of my school.”

Good for Burke. It’s refreshing in this day and age to see someone stand up for their beliefs while avoiding violence and sticking to long-standing tenets of the Christian faith.

Though Burke was eventually set free, he persistently showed up at the school “to protest his unjust removal.” This led to three total arrests, the latest in September. And now he’s sitting in jail—again.

Burke’s critics are quick to point out that he was sent back to the slammer not for his beliefs but because he kept showing up at the school after he had been ordered not to.

Sounds like they have Burke dead to rights on that count, right? Not so fast.

An Unjust Law Is No Law

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them,” was established early on in the Old Testament in the book of Genesis. It’s clear as a bell, so there's no room for misunderstanding. There are two biological sexes and therefore two genders: man and woman.

A man cannot become a woman, no matter how many hormones he takes or how he chooses to have doctors mutilate him. Women cannot become men. That’s not simply a biblical tenet, it’s a medical fact.

Professor of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Paul McHugh puts it plain.

Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’ In that lies their problematic future.

McHugh goes on to explain that because sex change is physically impossible, it rarely if ever provides long-term happiness for the confused souls who think it will. Sex change is a sham.

That God created male and female isn't the only longstanding biblical precept rooted in common sense. When it comes to the law, scripture and tradition make it clear that an unjust law is not a law at all.

“Woe to them that make wicked laws: and when they write, write injustice,” Isaiah 10:1.

“[F]or I think a law that is not just, is not actually a law,” St. Augustine of Hippo.

St. Thomas Aquinas, in his usual exhaustive fashion, concluded that man-made laws do not have to be obeyed if they are unjust.

In our era, the Christian preacher Martin Luther King Jr. cited Augustine and Aquinas in the Letter from Birmingham Jail in arguing that Jim Crow laws were unjust and should not be followed.

You don’t need a college degree in philosophy to follow the logic. Laws are to serve justice. If a law is unjust, it can’t serve justice. Therefore an unjust law is not a law.

With this in mind, who’s got the upper hand in Burke’s case, the judge who sent him back to jail for violating a court order or Burke for refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of the order?

A Day In Court

Burke claimed the High Court had "from the beginning misconstrued the basis for the disciplinary action taken against him.”

According to Burke’s logic, the entire affair was illegitimate because his moral convictions against "transgenderism" as found "in the book of Genesis" and the words of "our lord Jesus Christ" were unjustly held against him.

If true, court orders stemming from the initial unjust action were also unjust.

Judge Nolan, who had to decide whether or not to throw Burke back in the hoosegow, held firm that Burke was in court for one reason: because he repeatedly ignored the order not to return to the school.

Nolan told Burke that he did not want him to go back to jail and "the way to get out of prison" was to assure the court he would stay away from the school from that point forward. "I would like you to say yes,” said Nolan, “and then I will let you out of jail."

Burke wasn’t having it. He told Nolan that it was the judge’s job to uphold the Constitution. The Irish Constitution is rife with “rights protecting the free practice of religion and freedom for religious discrimination which protects all faiths.” It sounds similar to the U.S. Constitution in this regard.

Speaking of the U.S., Elon Musk was blunt about the nonsense that is Woke ideology: “The woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization.”

Don’t can’t on government officials—in Ireland or the U.S.—to do the right thing. Too many politicians and bureaucrats bought what the Woke wingnuts were selling. They don’t know what the right thing is, not anymore. They have eaten from the Tree of Untruth that grows in the middle of Hell.

Musk is right and it’s going to take an army of people like Enoch Burke to bring Western civilization back to life—assuming it's not too late.

Don’t give an inch. Your soul may depend on it.