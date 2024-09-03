Update: More churches have been burnt down in France in recent weeks. Is this a sign of risk hostility towards Christians?

This one is from 1854 and survived two world wars.

Why does this keep happening?

Anti-Christian sentiment has been rising at an alarming pace in recent years, which has made life dangerous for many Christians around the world. Churches are also being burned down and vandalized around the globe as resistance to Christianity grows.

During the recent opening event for the Olympics, a group performed an act mocking The Last Supper. This act created a massive backlash within the Christian community, and the opening ceremony organizers ultimately apologized for its content. This performance reflects the growing trend of many Western countries resisting Christianity and openly mocking it.

However, the push against Christianity is not merely a cultural war with non-violent actions. Christians around the world face the threat of attacks from radical groups and have been the victims of genocide. Life is very dangerous for many Christians around the world and attacks targeting Christians have risen substantially.



Christianity under Attacks



There has been a growing resistance against Christianity in recent years, whether it be from politicians like Kamala Harris, or even the opening Olympics act that mocked the Last Supper.

While these actions alone may not seem that drastic, it is crucial to note that anti-Christian sentiment has been growing around the world and that its outcome has been very dangerous. Attacks on Christians around the world are much more common, and they have been growing at a rapid rate in recent years.

Christians across the world have been targeted by violent attacks, yet many people still have a negative view of Christianity and downplay this global persecution. A World Watch List 2024 report found that the number of attacks on Christian households rose by 371%. Many Christians around the world face violent threats from extremists and even their own government in some cases.

Christian persecution is much more common than most people think, and many Christians have a more dangerous life because of their faith.

Around 13 Christians die every day, and many people also face other forms of persecution. More than 10% of Christians around the world experience some form of persecution, and this trend could grow if the current state is accepted.



Vandalism and Other Acts Against Churches

Churches have increasingly become the targets of vandalism in recent years, and in many extreme cases, churches have actually been burned to the ground. These attacks can sometimes be dangerous, and they often also target older, cultural buildings in regions like Europe.



According to a recent Family Research Council Report, there were 436 incidents against churches in the United States, nearly 8x the amount in 2018. Some of these incidents included vandalism, arson, bomb threats, and gun incidents. Canada has also been a target in recent years, as over 20 churches have been burned down due to arson cases.

Church burnings in France are becoming much more common, and around two-thirds of these are the result of arson. At the moment, one religious building disappears every two weeks. These attacks on churches have grown nearly tenfold since the last decade, and if this trend continues, many historic church buildings in the country are in danger of disappearing.

Christian Attacks Spreading Around the Globe



Sadly, some of the hatred for Christianity is so intense that many Christians around the world have been killed because of their beliefs. While many people in Western developed countries may despise and mock Christianity, they may not be aware of the persecution that many Christians face around the world.



In the United States, church attacks have started to become more common. Some of the mass shootings in the United States, such as the Orange County Church Shooting, have targeted Christians.

However, Christians in regions like Africa and Asia often face much less religious freedom and have to live in fear of religious violence.



Christians in Nigeria have to live in constant fear of attacks due to the threat of Boko Haram, a dangerous political group that targets Christians in many of its attacks. Consequently, Nigeria has become one of the most dangerous countries for Christians, as around 90% of Christian murders this year took place in Nigeria.

The Christian community in Pakistan is still very unsafe, following attacks in 2023, which targeted dozens of churches and homes in the country. These attacks began rather unexpectedly after two Christian residents were accused of blasphemy.



India has also become a very dangerous place for Christians in some states, like Manipur in the Northeast region of India. Over 100 Christians in the state of Manipur have been killed, and over 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes because of violent attacks.



Attacks on Christians throughout the world are very common, and these are just a few of the examples of Christians who face persecution around the globe.

Political Landscape



One of the core principles of the United States is religious freedom, which was an important concept that inspired the founding of the United States of America. However, many prominent politicians are beginning to attack the free expression of religion from politicians who want to express their faith.



Kamala Harris has a very strong track record of being against the catholic faith and speaking out against politicians who are inspired by Catholic values. Many of her views on abortion and transgender issues go against the Catholic faith, but she has also taken things a step further by heavily criticizing catholic government members. She openly criticized three catholic judicial members merely because they were members of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization. She was also responsible for launching a raid on a pro-life activist’s home because he was criticizing planned parenthood.



Final Thoughts



The rise of anti-Christian sentiment around the world should be very alarming, even in cases that may not seem that drastic. Many Christians around the world face persecution and the threat of death daily, and these threats have been growing dramatically in recent years. It is very concerning that many political leaders are taking such a strong stand against Christianity, and that many people in the world are unaware of the dangers of being a Christian in some countries. It is very disgraceful to mock Christianity, especially as cases of persecution continue to rise.