Communist China poses one of the biggest, most dangerous threats to American society. For YEARS, the Chinese have been working overtime to dismantle our nation from within.

They’ve tried to buy up American farmland, install spies in our government, and infiltrate our institutions.

This is NOT sustainable.

For quite some time, they flew under the radar.

Unnoticed. Unchecked. Unaccounted for.

That ends right now.

As we speak, increasingly more information is coming out about these communists and how they’re moving to dismantle America.

From what we know so far, one of their most relied upon tactics involves spending billions of dollars to take over education here in the United States.

An Attack From All Fronts