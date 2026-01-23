Chicago Public Schools are among the WORST in the nation.

Despite considerable funds going into the local education system, children keep falling further and further behind.

That’s not a coincidence.

The teachers unions have Chicago in a chokehold, hence the poor stats.

Less than 31% of students between third and eighth grades read at proficient levels. Over 40% of kids in these schools have been deemed “chronically absent” from classrooms.

But wait...it gets WORSE!

Chicago’s student drop out rate now eclipses Illinois’ statewide average. Then, you have the growing culture of VIOLENCE enabled by lawless, radical policies in the greater city.

Unfortunately, all signs now point to one reality… things will get worse before they get better.

That’s all thanks to breaking news about Chicago Public Schools misusing taxpayer funds.

Faculty Members Traveled the World as Students Fell Behind

You TRULY can’t make this up.

According to an Inspector General report from Chicago Public Schools, staff members blew over $23 million on fancy international travel for six years.

Principles, teachers, and other staffers spent time globe trotting while their students struggled with reading, writing, and science.

Hawaii and Las Vegas, along with Estonia and Finland, are just a HANDFUL of places that school staffers visited over the years.

This is inexcusable.

Yet it also speaks volumes about Chicago!

The teachers unions and public school systems NEVER cared about young people’s education.

When they looked at these students, they only saw dollar signs!

This Couldn’t Have Happened at a Worse Time

As we speak, students attending public schools in Chicago are just being warehoused. They’re not getting anything REMOTELY close to an education.

Findings from the 2025 Illinois Report Card prove as much.

To this day, over 70% of students across grade levels perform poorly in math and reading.

This coincides with 43% of teachers being no shows for over ten days during the 2024 to 2025 school year.

Let’s be clear about what this means.

Chicago residents’ tax money was supposed to fund EDUCATION for students. These resources were needed to help young people excel in core skills like math, writing, and reading.

Instead, Chicago Public Schools abused these funds, rerouting them towards airfare and hotel stays for faculty members.

That’s downright CRIMINAL!

They Don’t Want Americans To Wake Up

The powers that be were NEVER invested in teaching young people how to read, write, and think critically.

The public school system was ALWAYS designed to warehouse students and make them obedient foot soldiers for the elites.

Think about it…

Which group of people is easiest to control?

Well read students who arrive at logical conclusions for themselves OR indoctrinated youth that’s bought into wokeness and anti-American ideologies?

This was by DESIGN.

Chicago Public School staffers knew exactly what they were doing.

Now, we’re all left wondering … who’s going to face the consequences for abusing taxpayer money?

Multiple Parties Are Complicit

Make no mistake about it…Chicago Public Schools couldn’t have wasted education funds on swanky travel expenses without help.

The Chicago Teachers Union has a role to play, thanks to their control over local policies and fiscal allocations.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker enabled these abuses via bankrolling Chicago Public Schools’ budget with no return on investment.

Macqueline King, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, is likewise a guilty party. She paved the way for staff to treat themselves while students struggled to read and solve math problems.

This was a TOP DOWN operation.

The only solution?

Mass firings, revocation of funding for Chicago Public Schools, and an overhaul of anti school choice policies!

Until this happens, Chicago crooks will keep abusing taxpayer money while students suffer in silence.