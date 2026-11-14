The CBS fiasco continues to show how some media outlets will use softer terms to report on violent unrest to protect a preferred narrative.

CBS (and other major networks) are constantly testing just how much they can bend the truth before the public reacts.

The removal of CBS’ Twitter statement using soft language to describe Paris rioters as “just scuffles”, indicates a trend of damage control versus correcting their errors.

As noted by Defiant L’s, this appears to be an embarrassing move for CBS and is directly related to the findings by Libs of TikTok on declining public trust.

Media’s Language Game Continues

CBS wrote a deleted post attempting to minimize the extent of the destruction caused by rioters in Paris.

In doing so, CBS referred to them as having “scuffled”, which immediately sparked fire for diminishing the true extent of the harm and dangers associated with these riots.