The public education monopoly has become a taxpayer funded propaganda machine designed to churn out resentment towards free markets, property rights and individual achievement.

Recently I saw some recent chatter on X (Twitter) from individuals such as David Afton that illustrates this frustration growing and the only honest solution appears to be the dismantling and privatization of all forms of public education.

Why continue to feed the monster that seeks to make children allergic to making money, creating things, competing with others?