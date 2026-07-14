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Lee Fox's avatar
Lee Fox
17h

Capitalism existed the moment two people chose to freely trade value for value; long before it was written about in scholarly papers.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
17h

What a ridiculous take. Anyone who thinks Adam Smith “invented” capitalism is a moron. This is a straw man argument.

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