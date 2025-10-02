Can you tell what’s real anymore?

Most cannot and that’s becoming a major problem.

The rise of nearly society-wide fraudulence is especially problematic for impoverished students looking to live the American dream.

Though it might be hard to believe, aspiring California college students are being displaced by nefarious technology. College officials across California insist AI-driven bots are defrauding America’s youth.

Fake Enrollments are Ruining California Higher Education

In total, more than a million fake California college applicants were identified in 2024.

All in all, the fake enrollees constitute nearly one-third of new entries into California’s community college system.