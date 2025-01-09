Here in America, the quality of education is quickly sinking like the Titanic. Gone are the days when most public schools focused on ensuring that children have the necessary skill sets to succeed in the world and enjoy good careers.

Instead, children are being passed from grade to grade, despite struggling with staggeringly low literacy rates. Moreover, young people aren’t learning how to do basic math, think for themselves, or understand basic facts about their country.

Rather than remedying these problems in effective ways, growing amounts of schools continue to embrace wokeness as the new normal. This looks like pushing DEI curricula, gender ideology, and anti-American talking points.

One of the latest and worst examples of this comes from a school based in California’s Vista Unified District.

Your Kids Are No Longer Safe in Public Schools

In Vista, California, teacher Joseph Tommy Reyes decided to give his students a “coming out” assignment. This required kids under his supervision to stand in a circle, feign “coming out” as either gay or lesbian, albeit with the caveat of forgoing verbal communication.

There’s been no word from Reyes on why he believed this was appropriate. The Vista Unified School District also has yet to provide insight on why they’re employing teachers who prioritize woke lesson plans over real education.

It is not any educator’s place to tell their students about the “coming out,” process, let alone have them simulate it in the classroom. Parents, should they feel so inclined, can have these types of discussions with their kids in the home.

Teachers should be helping students learn how to read, solve math equations, learn history, and comprehend science. Unfortunately, the data shows that our nation’s youth is repeatedly falling behind in each of these areas.

Barring serious changes, kids are going to keep missing out on the vital skills and knowledge that are required to lead a successful adult life.

Alternative Options For Young People

Public schools have repeatedly made clear that they won’t listen to parents who don’t want wokeness in children’s classrooms. For years, mothers and fathers across the United States have been vilified for wanting to attend school board meetings, communicate with educators, and push back on certain lesson plans.

It’s for these very reasons that parents should consider alternate means of learning for their kids. Many have found private and/or charter schools to be helpful. The setup of these environments naturally allows parents to vet the school’s belief systems and curricula before enrolling their kids.

Homeschooling is another viable option. Mothers and fathers are likewise discovering that with homeschool comes the ability to ensure their kids have a higher quality of education. Critics have raised concerns about young people interacting with their same-age peers. However, there are all sorts of clubs and other extracurricular activities that parents can sign their kids up for.

Whichever route you choose, it’s clear that public schools are no longer feasible. Not only are these institutions inherent failures, but they’ve also made it clear they have zero interest in improving.

Wokeness is Only Going to Get Worse

Over the years, many Americans have been holding out hope that school districts like Vista United will see the error of their ways and make changes. Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen.

Because these public schools work hand-in-hand with the teacher’s unions, they have absolutely zero incentive to hear out parents. In fact, some academic leaders openly look down their noses at mothers and fathers, saying they’re not equipped to assess or critique educational curricula.

Wokeness has been increasing in frequency and magnitude in public classrooms nationwide. The teachers’ unions have every single incentive to keep it going because it ultimately feeds into their preferred ideologies.

Ultimately, the only chance parents have of protecting their kids is to remove them from these toxic environments.

More Attacks on School Choice Are Coming

With time, more and more parents are embracing school choice. Given the current state of education in this country, it’s easy to see that no child’s learning opportunities should be solely tied to their zip code.

Unsurprisingly, advocates of wokeness don’t like it. Neither do the teachers' unions or other members of the academic class who benefit from high rates of public school attendance. Though rather than improve the quality of education they’re offering, each of these entities would prefer to remove alternative options.

Despite the increasingly desperate attacks against school choice, Americans from all backgrounds are starting to see the light. Parents across the country realize that if it comes down to protecting wokeness vs. ensuring their kids have a good future, the latter is the only acceptable outcome.

Now is a time for like-minded parents to build community with one another. To date, there are many online messaging boards about promising charter schools and private schools for young people to attend. For parents interested in homeschooling, this country has all sorts of coaches and programs nationwide that can assist with the transition.