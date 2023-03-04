I don’t know about you, but I am celebrating today’s news from CNBC stating, “Resumes including 'they/them' pronouns are more likely to be overlooked”. Frankly, it is unsurprising that companies are less than willing to hire purple-haired, narcissistic, weirdos to be the face of their organizations.

