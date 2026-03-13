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They said they were going to connect us, but instead they connected us to their products and stole our time, hijacked our dopamine, and turned happy children into anxious shadows stuck to glowing screens.

We see it happen each day and have become outraged.

In The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt exposed the smartphone crisis of mental health. With his new partner, Catherine Price, and illustrator Cynthia Yuan Cheng, he is taking the battle directly to the next battleground: the kids themselves. *The Amazing Generation: A Young Person’s Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen Filled World* is not a lecture from an adult. It is a complete rebellion against Big Tech — a completely researched, graphic-novel-styled rebellion guide, written to 9- to 12-year-old tweens to help them say “no” to Big Tech and “yes” to true adventure, true friends and true happiness.

This book sets the stage well: Big Tech executives are greedy wizards who create magical stones (i.e., smartphones), promising friendship, freedom and fun but delivering loneliness, comparison, and endless screen-watching. Kids are not victims — they are rebels who can break the wizard’s magic.

Haidt and Price include harsh realities that the executives at Silicon Valley do not want you to know: How apps are designed to hijack the brain chemistry of young people for addiction; How “free” means you’re the product being sold; How streaks and notifications manipulate the dopamine of young people like slot machines. They reveal the secrets: The tech leaders know the harm — cyber-bullying, body image crises, an explosion in youth anxiety and depression — and continue to develop products that encourage kids to remain addicted because revenue increases when kids are glued to their screens.

No blame on the kids. Only the facts.

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The book combines the facts with a graphic-novel storyline that tells a fictional story of what kids experience every day — and the interactive challenges, shocking statistics, and stories of young adults who received a phone too soon and now wish they had waited, spent more time playing outside, and formed stronger relationships rather than chasing likes.

It is an optimistic fire: Life without screens is not boring — it is epic. More play, more self-confidence, more victories in the world. Kids learn to use technology as a tool, not as a master. Remove the soul-stealing apps. Establish limits. Go outside. Develop the same resilience through traditional methods.

To get your hands on the most thorough collection of attacks on Big Tech’s manipulation of the next generation and their attempts to hide it from the public while pretending it is all a natural step forward, subscribe to our site and receive the arsenal they will try to keep hidden.

The hypocrisy screams: Adults lecture on finding a balance while they scroll through their doom-filled feeds. Schools provide students with devices as if they are essential, while students’ attention span and mental health crumble. Parents give in to peer pressure (“everybody has one”) and give the keys to the wizards. Meanwhile, girls are exposed to increased levels of anxiety due to social comparisons and boys find themselves lost in an infinite loop of video games. Haidt’s research supports it: the transition from play to screen based childhood rewired an entire generation into the anxious one.

This book turns the tables. It gives kids the power to make decisions. Be the rebel. Choose the real thing. Fill your life with true friendship, true freedom and true enjoyment — the good stuff, not the filtered stuff.

Read it with the kids, parents, teachers, grandparents — start the conversation. See the look of excitement when they realize they can live a life that is free from the control of algorithms.

SAVE THE CHILDREN

The elite does not like kids having the ability to make their own decisions. They benefit from dependency. They sell digital native myths while kids deal with the consequences: Depression skyrockets, suicidal thoughts increase, social skills deteriorate.

Haidt will not allow it to stand. He provides kids with the tools: Facts, Stories, Strategies and Mindset to Fight Back.

This is not doom and gloom. This is a call to greatness. Be part of the Amazing Generation — Confident, Adventurous, Unbreakable — by Refusing to be Controlled and Embracing the True Thing.

The wizards want your silence. Do not give it to them.

Get *The Amazing Generation* today. Give it to a tween. See the Rebellion Start. When kids figure out the scam, everything changes.

True freedom is not in the cloud. It is out here — in the dirt, the laughter, the unfiltered moments.

Haidt gave them the map. Now it is their turn to take charge.

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