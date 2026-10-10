Deskooled

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WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
8h

All these rent control policies should be removed from, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island. But no politician is smart enough or brave enough to say it, much less attempt to do it.

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Deus Vult's avatar
Deus Vult
8h

Only slightly related; Federal Income Tax was also supposed to be temporary, and get this… mainly paid for by only the highest income earners. It’s partially true that the top still pay for a majority of taxes collected, but it’s hardly only them.

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