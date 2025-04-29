With each passing year, the list of problems plaguing the public education system only continues to increase. Look no further than drastic decreases in literacy rates, lower test scores in classrooms, and the forced inclusion of woke ideologies like DEI and critical race theory.

In 2025, it’s more apparent than ever that schools are never going to willingly get their act together. Time and time again, parents have reached out to educators, only to be cruelly dismissed and told they didn’t have a right to speak up.

Now, people are proactively pulling their kids out of public schools and starting to homeschool them. This is a very important step in the right direction; however, parents also need to know which lesson plans to include in their homeschooling curriculum.

One of the most important lessons of all is understanding the ins and outs of logical fallacies.

A Critical Component of a Real Education

Teaching children how to think for themselves has vanished altogether from public schools. Instead, they’re being taught what to believe.

Various ideologies are presented as factual and above question or reproach. Students who dare to push back in the public school system anyway are subsequently shamed and ostracized. This happens not just at the hands of their peers, but also their instructors.

For this reason, parents have a duty to make sure their kids understand how to think for themselves - especially when faced with logical fallacies.