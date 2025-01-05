Surf the manosphere of the web and you’ll find plenty of talk about the black pill and red pill. The red pill community pushes the narrative of life’s inherent harsh truths, recommending brutal honesty and self-reliance.

The black pill community centers on doomsday scenarios and shortsighted aesthetics inherent to human nature. Black pillers insist “looksmaxing” is everything in life as both sexes are superficial.

Enter Michael Malice. Malice, a rising author, presents the white pill. The purpose of taking the white pill is to defeat big government, woke academia, and other forms of authority.

The World Isn’t Doomed

There has never been more division in the United States. Feminism, multiculturalism, and the rapidly expanding wealth gap have created potentially irreparable fissures. As noted by Malice, the most shocking division is that between youngsters and their parents.

According to Malice, the real villains of society are woke universities and college professors. The author is correct when pointing out that America’s colleges and universities have become leftist brainwash camps.

“Universities are the real villains. Why? You leave four years later as a swamp walrus and can’t have a conversation with their parents.” – Malice