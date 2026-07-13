Deskooled

Deskooled

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
6h

Good point both if you interesting people's. Some don't want to be believers in Jesus and Christianity. One reason or excuse they use is how wars in history had involved religion and some to do with Christianity and the authority parts of it. But it I believe IT WAS MORE about the political governing systems or authority parts of Christianity. Our Christian hearts and souls definitely do NOT promote violence!♡!♡!♡.

Thanks deskooled for an interesting point.

I heard pastors say how so called claimed atheist people are more for keeping Christians around, etc.., even if they don't follow Christianity or in its wholeness...

I was also reflecting on our American native Indians whom had very good interesting lifestyle to teach us too!♡...

Much needed work for our children and public schools pressures, such as vaccines which I swear caused my boys adhd and Autism or at least partially involved 50+ chance, I say huge issues with vaccines.

Follow CHD too people! Children Health Defense

God bless us and our country.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
8h

When a relatively young Winston Churchill wrote “The River War”(listen on LibriVox.org), he was candid enough to give a fairly good picture of what could be seen as a ‘war of religion’. Yet, again and again, it comes down to politics and pride (money too) much more than what may be the propaganda points.

In the full summation though, of Churchill and family,… the bankers had and held debt over them for centuries.

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