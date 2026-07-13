Asmongold Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud, and He’s Not Even Religious

Sometimes the strongest defense of Christianity in America doesn’t come from a pastor. It comes from a guy who doesn’t believe in God at all.

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Twitch streamer Zack Asmongold, one of the largest voices in online gaming with millions of followers, went viral this summer for saying something that would have been unremarkable a generation ago and somehow feels radical today. I want to live in a Christian country, he told his audience. Not a mandate. Not forced conversion. Just an honest admission that the laws, the culture, and the predominant religion shaping his country should stay Christian, because he’d grown up benefiting from exactly that.

He said it plainly. I am an atheist, but I recognize and enjoy the privileges of the Christian culture that I grew up in.

Why does that admission land so hard coming from a nonbeliever?

Because it strips the argument of the one dismissal the left always reaches for first. Nobody can accuse Asmongold of pushing religion to save his own soul. He has no theological stake in the outcome. His argument is entirely civilizational, built on a simple observation that a lot of people, believers and atheists alike, have been too afraid to say out loud. The system works. Tear out its foundation and something worse tends to move in.

Asmongold went further in a separate clip, describing Western culture as Roman law fused with Greek philosophy and Christian morality, a combination that built the entire social system Americans take for granted. That’s not a fringe theory. It’s a description historians and philosophers have made for centuries, and it maps onto three pillars that quietly built the modern West long before anyone called it Western civilization.

The first pillar goes all the way back to Genesis. Imago Dei, the idea that every human being is made in the image of God, sounds like a purely religious concept until you trace what it actually built. Universal human dignity. The radical notion that a peasant and a king possess equal inherent worth, regardless of class or station. Strip that concept out, and the entire philosophical basis for human rights loses its foundation. Rights stop being something a person simply has and become something a government decides to grant, which means a government can just as easily decide to take them away.

The second pillar came through the Scholastics, medieval thinkers like Thomas Aquinas who fused Christian revelation with Greek philosophy and built something the ancient world never had. The conviction that the universe runs on rational, knowable laws. That synthesis didn’t just produce theology. It produced the university system itself and elevated reason as the primary tool for understanding reality, laying groundwork the modern scientific method would later build on.

The third pillar shaped how an entire civilization thinks about labor. The Protestant work ethic, developed by Martin Luther and later Calvinism, reframed ordinary work as a calling rather than a burden, tying discipline and worldly success to something larger than a paycheck. That single reframe helped fuel the rise of modern capitalism and the culture of individual ambition that still defines the American economy today.

Here’s what should stop critics cold. Even committed atheists who’ve spent careers arguing against religion keep landing in the same place Asmongold did. Murray Rothbard, an atheist of Jewish heritage and one of libertarianism’s foundational thinkers, argued that Western liberty and property rights weren’t invented from nothing. He traced them directly to Catholic natural law theory, developed by scholastics centuries before Adam Smith ever picked up a pen, and warned that without a transcendent moral standard above the state, the state simply becomes the new god.

Richard Dawkins, arguably the most famous atheist alive, has said something almost identical. He’s called himself a cultural Christian, admitting he feels at home in the Christian ethos and prefers its outcomes to the alternatives competing for civilization’s foundation. He’s leaned on an old Belloc rhyme to make the point. Always keep ahold of nurse, for fear of finding something worse.

So what happens when a civilization actually does let go?

The twentieth century already ran that experiment, and the results weren’t neutral or secular utopias. They were catastrophes. When Soviet Russia rejected Imago Dei entirely, it didn’t produce equality. It produced Lysenkoism, a state ideology that banned real genetics and treated human beings as raw material to be reshaped by decree, a delusion that helped starve millions. Mao’s China ran the same experiment on a larger scale, treating an entire peasantry as a blank slate for state engineering, producing the deadliest man made famine in recorded history.

Without a religious floor beneath human worth, both regimes treated people as economic inputs rather than individuals with inherent dignity, and both used forced sterilization, mass starvation, and outright execution as tools of policy once that floor disappeared.

That’s the pattern Asmongold, Rothbard, and Dawkins are all circling from different directions. None of them need to believe in God to recognize what happens to a society once it fully discards the moral architecture Christianity built underneath it.

A gamer with no religious stake in the outcome just said what a lot of quieter Americans have believed for years. You don’t have to kneel in a pew to understand what happens when the floor gets kicked out from under an entire civilization.