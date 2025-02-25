Get 25% off for 1 year

Across the United States, education is quickly going down the drain. Campuses are embracing woke, DEI-driven curricula that teaches young adults virtually nothing. At the same time, colleges and universities are increasingly dangerous environments, due to the rise of violent political riots.

Some students have brought lawsuits against these schools, accusing them of failing to uphold safety. Others point out that when colleges cancel classes due to violent riots, this breaches the institution’s promise to provide a certain level of education. As quiet as it’s kept, many of these universities are struggling to successfully defend themselves in a court of law.

Unfortunately for them, matters are about to get much worse. In a shocking turn of events, it turns out that colleges and universities nationwide have given Asian Americans ample ammunition to move ahead with class-action lawsuits.

This Could Change the State of Higher Education Forever

In the Harvard affirmative action case, it came to light that Asian Americans suffered the highest levels of discrimination. DEI proponents don’t want you to know this, but the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of immutable characteristics like race.

This means that when colleges and universities refused to admit Asians with high test scores, they were in breach of the Civil Rights Act. This, alone, gives Asian Americans strong standing to move forward with class-action lawsuits that they’d undoubtedly win.

Get 25% off for 1 year

These discriminatory policies have absolutely no place in the United States. Unfortunately, the higher-ups in academia are getting increasingly creative with how they engage in affirmative action, DEI, and other woke agendas.

Many colleges and universities openly deny practicing these ideologies. However, they’re still coming up with various new policies that follow all the same metrics. In layman’s terms, higher education facilities are operating in a woke manner without directly calling it this.

Colleges and Universities Are Long Overdue for a Reckoning

For far too long, higher education facilities have been able to skate by with overinflated endowments and large payments from indebted young people. However, some class-action lawsuits from Asian Americans who’ve been discriminated against would quickly change this trend.

It would be a wake-up call, forcing colleges and universities to take accountability for what they’ve done over the years. Moreover, it would ensure that higher education no longer embraces DEI or violates the long-standing Civil Rights Act.

Even in 2025, many higher learning facilities haven’t yet gotten the message. They’re still insisting that wokeness is the way of the future, while disparaging anyone who disagrees with this. All things considered, punitive litigation not only sends a clear message, but it can also pave the way toward a brighter future that’s not tainted with discrimination and woke agendas.

Some of these class-action lawsuits are already in the making. Others have yet to come, though one thing remains quite clear: in 2025, the tide is turning against this insanity as more Americans actively revolt.

Enrollment Rates Are Sinking Faster Than the Titanic

Over the past decade, there’s been a notable decline in people attending colleges and universities. For so long, young Americans were told that higher education is the only viable path to enjoying a good life.

Though, as people are realizing, this simply isn’t true. Going into business for yourself, learning a trade, or joining an apprenticeship are each feasible options after high school. They also come with opportunities to build a nice life, while also avoiding crippling debt.

The latest developments from the Harvard affirmative action case will only further contribute to lower college enrollment rates. As this trend continues, the funding that higher education relies upon will keep drying up. Eventually, they’ll be forced to make some tangible changes or cease to exist altogether.

In this day and age, the downsides of colleges and universities are piling up. Meanwhile, the advantages that mainstream media pushes as gospel keep coming into question. Discrimination against Asians, in a nutshell, only adds to the academic PR nightmare that elites pretend isn’t real.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Meritocracy is the Way of the Future

Critical race theory, DEI, and other iterations of wokeness lack long-term feasibility. While they’re a major thorn in the side of everyday Americans now, it won’t always be this way. Colleges and universities that insist on going woke are seeing fewer and fewer students. Meanwhile, they’re increasingly on the receiving end of legal action, due to their own negligence and poor policies.

In the years ahead, we have to keep up the fight against wokeness in all its forms. This means sounding the alarm against discrimination, as seen in the Harvard affirmative action case. It also means refusing to financially support institutions that choose DEI over meritocracy.

If Asian Americans do move forward with class-action lawsuits against colleges and universities, they’ll have no shortage of available legal representation. Nationwide, countless attorneys are already hoping to represent them and hold academic elites accountable.