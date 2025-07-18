The title of the journal gives it away: The International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education. Only a Leftist nut job would bother to pick up such a title.

“Qualitative study in education” is code for everything is relative, and whoever submits a paper to the journal likely thinks of themselves as a victim because they tried to play god by denying reality and failed.

A whacko who picks up a journal like this–a peer-reviwed journal published by education giant Taylor and Francis–might pursue the table of contents and find a title like “My pronouns are fuck ICE: on the colonial gender continuum, colonial dysphoria, and loving illegality."

The “peers” who review papers for journals like this should be admitted to a mental hospital for observation.

The article is real and was written by Omi Salas-Santacruz, Ph.D, who victimizes students who dare to enroll in “their” classes at the University of Utah.

The trans-activist teaches students how to deny reality by claiming victimhood because they, too, failed at playing god because nobody believes them.

Salas-Santacruz’s bio on the university website says it all:

Dr. Omi Salas-SantaCruz is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, Culture & Society at the University of Utah. A trans-fronterizo scholar, their research bridges decolonial theory, transgender studies, borderlands theory, and critical race studies to challenge colonial logics in education. Their work critically examines intermeshed systems of power in educational institutions, emphasizing the ways coloniality shapes and constrains possibilities for learning, identity, and resistance. Committed to public scholarship and advocacy, Dr. Salas-SantaCruz is Co-Chair of the AJASS and the Queer SIG at AERA and actively works on issues related to trans student inclusion, Title IX policies, and Jotería pedagogies.

When a person refers to themselves with the plural pronounce “their,” either they don't know English very well or they’re admitting that they have a Multiple Personality Disorder.

Another possibility: you have a Leftist nutjob teaching young people to deny reality.

Whatever the case, a person like this should not be teaching at a university, poisoning the minds of vulnerable young people. Yet, Salas-Santacruz is and does.

The abstract of the article reads:

This paper examines the role of the Multicultural Community Center (MCC) at the University of California, Berkeley, in fostering inclusivity for trans-Latinx students, with a focus on Afro-Latinx and Abya Yala Indigenous students. It explores the emotional and social impacts of recognizing trans identities within educational settings, assessing how these recognitions interact with broader transgender inclusion practices. The study introduces the “Colonial Gender Continuum” framework to highlight the pervasive colonial influences on gender equity efforts, emphasizing the complex realities that trans students navigate. Through detailed narratives, it reveals the intersectional challenges faced by trans Black, Indigenous, and Students of Color (BISOC), including colonial dysphoria—a profound psychological turmoil rooted in the historical and ongoing colonial impacts on gender identity. This condition exacerbates the struggles of trans students, highlighting the need for educational practices that address and rectify colonial practices in gender equity efforts.

Put in simple terms, the article attempts to blame the confusion inherent in transgender people on society at large. It’s the ultimate, “I’m a victim because nobody believes that I am god and can create my own reality” argument.

Contrary to Salas-Santacruz and all her LGBT doctoral kin, universities are not racist, transphobic sites of oppression–at least not in the way the Leftists want you to believe.

Universities are a haven for LGBT Ph.D. types who engender hatred, racism, and transphobia on campus because they single themselves out as victims and declare war on the rest of the world.

When you attempt to make the exception the rule–and trans “Latinx” or “Afro-Latinx” transgender people are most definitely the exception–you’re attempting to remake reality in your own likeness.

It won't work, no matter how many times the Leftist wackjobs try. But they’ll keep trying as long as universities continue to offer them the space to do so.

The University Mission

The primary mission of the university is not to promote a free exchange of ideas. The mission is to pursue truth, and a free exchange of ideas, within reason, helps in doing just that.

The key is “within reason” because, without reason, the free exchange of ideas turns into madhouse babble.

Somewhere along the way, the free exchange of ideas became an absolute–freedom without constraint–and the education system became a joke.

Conservative commentator Colin Wright points out that people like Salas-Santacruz are mere characters in the theatre of the absurd.

“A peer-reviewed paper in a real journal titled ‘My pronouns are fuck ICE’ argues that universities are colonial, racist, transphobic sites of oppression, and calls for their transformation through ‘de-stress tea,’ ‘organizational gossip,’ and revolutionary ‘queer pláticas,’ Wright posted on X.

“De-stress tea,” “organizational gossip,” and “queer placitas” sound like something out of a bad acid trip.

“One such plática,” Wright continues, “treated as scholarly data, involves:

• Glo, a ‘trans nonbinary Afro-Caribeñx and Mexican sophomore’;

• Toni, an ‘Indigenous Nahua Cipotx with Salvadoran and Nicaraguan Miskito roots’; and

• Mars, a ‘non-binary Zapotec prietx-alien-femme.’

“Their dialogue includes:

• ‘White people love killing folks.’

• ‘My pronouns are fuck ICE, and my childhood dysphoria is crossing the damn border.’

• ‘I love my dick, and I am a woman, so what?’

• ‘Can I get my diploma and some titties?’

• ‘Titties and citizenship. Don’t forget we need both.’”

The fact that this absurd crap is published in a so-called peer-reviewed academic journal should make you think long and hard about encouraging your kid to go to college.

Granted, nobody forces students to take the kind of classes offered by Salas-Santacruz, but the students who do enroll in them roam around campus, shaming everyone else into accepting the absurd as if it were normal.

That’s how universities transform societies. The exception becomes the rule. In this case, as seen in the Biden administration’s celebration of all things trans, denying reality becomes the norm.

That’s a recipe for civilizational doom.