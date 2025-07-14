Imagine your grandfather sitting in a high school class in California listening to a Woke teacher ranting about gender identity and the oppression of all things good by cisgender white males.

Let’s say your grandfather appears to be a teenager among other teens, but his mind and experience are those of a 65-year-old man–akin to the Zac Efron movie 17 Again.

The grandfather soon finds out that it’s not only the teachers who have lost their minds. The entire society has gone off the deep end.

Boys who feel like they are girls are dominating female sports. Girls who feel like they’re boys don't fare so well in boys’ sports, so they settle for being called “husband” by their girlfriends.

Whoever can claim the greatest victimhood by way of an intersectionality matrix is a hero, while cops are demonized. The grandfather soon realizes he’s been thrown into a mad, mad world.

That’s the way things look, but looks can be deceiving.

Welcome To The System

What about the high schoolers who grew up in this crazed society and don't know any better? Are they mad by association, or does something akin to natural law allow them to see that their elders are full of crap?

Talk about undermining authority.

If a generation or two of young people are subjected to a mind-numbing, reality-bending bombardment of transgender normality and anyone who says otherwise is vilified, will it be enough to topple society and Western civilization?

Put another way, is it possible for a cabal of Marxist revolutionaries to finally overthrow the natural order of things in an attempt to establish an amorphous utopia where everyone is equal because equity is enforced at all costs?

Anything’s possible, or at least that’s what the people who push Leftist ideology want you to think. But not everything is possible. God is omnipotent, but not even He can violate His own Logos, the reason which makes reality coherent and cohesive.

Without reason, there is chaos. That’s what the Leftists want. When chaos ensues, they will come in and establish the New Order–a dystopian worldwide prison where citizens are statistics and human beings have no dignity unless it is assigned to them by the State.

Welcome to the System.

Who Are You?

But wait.

Soon enough, the grandfather makes some friends and attends a few high school parties. To his surprise, the vast majority of the kids are not transgender. They’re just normal heterosexual kids who are hilariously cynical.

The education system and the society at large–i.e., mass media–have been taken over by Leftists who employ identity politics to change a society they deem unjust. They ask the same questions over and over by different means and in different ways: Who are you? Do you know? Are you sure?

They seek to create doubt in even the most basic of realities: Are you a boy or a girl? Don’t look at your crotch to find the answer; look in the mirror. Who do you see? Who do you want to see?

Sacrificing logic on the altar of emotion, the Left preys on innocence by offering an apple from the tree of identity politics.

The problem? Reality is bigger than any individual human mind. People don’t create reality, they navigate it. Teaching Little Johnny to be a god who can remake himself into the image of a girl whenever he likes is not only cruel, it’s evil.

The great majority of our youth know this. It’s hardwired into them via tens of thousands of years of evolution. That’s reality.

Fitting In

How can kids keep their Woke teachers happy and fit into the milieu in which they were born while keeping their sanity?

They play games.

Conservative commentator Wilfred Reilly gets it. He recently posted this on X:

Have you ever considered that a lot of these kids are just obviously bull-shitting?

I argue with this man from time to time, but @cremieuxrecueil recently shared a fascinating graphic on what young teen survey responses look like overall. 21% of high school juniors are "queer or kinksters?" Come on. What percentage of these posing students are not virgins?

If you think there’s no hope for the future because the percentage of transgender youth is on a meteoric rise, think again.

Reilly posted a chart that demonstrates that 25% or more of high school students who identify as transgender when subjected to polling, also say they are giants or midgets, carry guns every day of the week, and are personally in a gang or have a family member in a gang.

Giants or midgets and gun-toting gang members do not make up 25% of the population.

The students’ answers don’t mesh with reality. These kids are bullshitting the adults because they have no respect for people who deny reality.

They think it’s all a big joke because it is.

Reilly gets it. Reality is alive and well. The transgender ideology craze will pass because it isn’t real.