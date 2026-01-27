All too often, our public schools are a litterbox for ideas. That’s dangerous. Mind crap can carry more disease than cat feces.

Leftists have seized on the rumor that public schools were providing cat boxes for students who identify as cats to discredit their critics.

A few years ago, rumors of litterboxes in schools started spreading across social media and talk shows.

In one example, Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen claimed that school districts across her state were providing litterboxes for students who identify as cats.

Crazy days.

Public education leaders in Montana decried Arntzen’s claims as “nonsense” intended to create distrust in the public school system.

One problem with the public education leaders’ defense: public schools and distrust are old friends.

Rumors of litterboxes in schools persisted because people believed it was likely to happen with all the other nonsense spreading through classrooms.

When the idea that boys can be girls and girls can be boys simply because they identify that way is promoted in schools, anything goes.

If a boy can be a girl because he wishes he were one, what’s to stop a girl from being a cat if that’s what she desires?

Both options are impossible, and at least one of them is being pushed by Leftist school teachers and administrators as reality.

No good can come from it.

The most absurd brand of identity politics—that which claims a boy can be a girl if he wants to and vice versa—has been foisted on children and landed thousands of them under the scalpel for no other reason than that they are confused.

