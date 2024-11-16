Higher education has taken significant turns for the worst in recent years. Gone are the days of young people enrolling in schools that teach them about life and the world around them.

Unfortunately, even the most prestigious colleges and universities across the nation have deteriorated. Far too often, students are being forced to learn DEI while also suffering rising infringements against their rights to speak freely.

From the top down, the culture is quite rotten. Even the educators at these facilities have begun using their classrooms as political rallying grounds. Students who don’t adhere to the already established status quo often find themselves ostracized, isolated from others, and looked down upon.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like higher education is going to see quality improvements anytime soon. As a matter of fact, even Ivy League schools are quickly going down the drain.

The Rise of Toxic Antisemitism

Today, Dartmouth College is only one of eight Ivy Leagues that are under federal review. This is a consequence of the many anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrations taking place across their facilities.

These demonstrations also have a tendency to turn violent. Far beyond folks exercising their right to free speech, many anti-Israel protesters are resorting to property destruction and even physically assaulting Jewish students on campuses. In some of the worst case scenarios, Jewish students were forced to barricade themselves in hidden rooms as enraged, anti-Israel protesters banged on the doors outside.

Faculty members have a responsibility to ensure that all attending students are able to receive a quality education. Today, even the most elite colleges and universities are failing to meet this requirement. Instead, they’re letting violent demonstrations not just disrupt the learning process, but also endanger the lives of paying students.

Dartmouth Sets the Right Example

Unlike its seven counterparts, Dartmouth has managed to avoid federal investigations that stem from violent riots on campus grounds. Unlike other Ivy League institutions, Dartmouth took the liberty of not allowing angry agitators to run amuck and create chaos.

Sian Beilock, the president of Dartmouth, made clear the differences between constitutionally protected protests vs. “taking over” the speech of others and threatening them with violence.

Beilock also stood her ground when various anti-Israel protesters attempted to go beyond free speech into the endangerment of other students. Dozens of students who chose this route were arrested before things spiraled too far out of control.

The Dartmouth president likewise didn’t back down even when she faced blowback from certain people. When students wrote op-eds about her supposed fixation with “self-image,” Beilock still held true to the principle of protecting free speech, while also disallowing violent riots and chaos.

Putting the Genie Back in the Bottle

Unlike Dartmouth, many colleges and universities across the United States are setting a terrible precedent. They’ve essentially made it known that young people are not safe to enroll with them. At any moment, a perceived grievance or war happening across the world could lead to dangerous outbreaks of unrest on campus.

In fact, many students who’ve been adversely impacted by this are suing the schools they attend. These young people have argued that higher education facilities, in failing to prevent these dangerous riots, violated their oath to provide students with an education. Naturally, the plaintiffs behind these lawsuits now seek monetary compensation.

At this point, it remains to be seen if any of the seven Ivy League schools currently under investigation can put the genie back in the bottle. As things currently stand, it’s not looking good.

The Rise of Antisemitism Couldn’t Have Happened at a Worse Time

Even before violent riots and antisemitism started to rear their ugly heads, enrollment in higher education was slowing down. Lately, more young people are reconsidering the idea that they must attend a college or university in order to have a future.

Some folks are more interested in taking a gap year before committing to at least four more years of school. Others are curious about starting a trade or apprenticeship that sets them up with useful skills in the workforce. Then, there are other young people who have a business idea they wish to pursue, rather than taking on tens of thousands of dollars of debt.

Given the instability that’s upsetting even the finest colleges and universities across the country, this will likely give more of the youth pause. After all, why would anyone willingly sign up to have their free speech rights infringed upon? What would be the motivation to take out massive student loans only to not receive the education they were promised due to violent outbreaks on campus?

Higher education facilities can potentially turn this around, but the window is quickly closing. They’ve already taken reputational hits that’ll require years to recover from. Even still, it doesn’t seem that many of these colleges are willing to follow in the footsteps of Dartmouth.

All things considered, the future of higher education in America very much remains in question.