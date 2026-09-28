Florida representative Nixon is now distancing herself from abolishing prisons, however, the lasting effects of years of lessened law enforcement are being felt by communities which are still tallying up the cost.

Reduced enforcement was never going to produce safety. Reduced enforcement produced increased risk for average citizens while ideologically-driven politicians chased wins.

Angie Nixon’s recent video attempts to soften her prior record; however, the timing of this attempt arrives precisely at a time when voters have witnessed enough chaos to push back vigorously against the disorder.

The main problem with the way selective retractions are being made.