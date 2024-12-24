Weeks away from 2025, it’s never been more apparent that America is in for a reckoning on higher education. Colleges and universities have been rife with problems for years on end now. Whether it’s violent political riots on college campuses, crippling student loan debts, or the rise of wokeness among professors, things can’t continue as they have been.

As the quality of higher education takes one hit after the next, members of the academic class aren’t listening to concerned citizens. Instead, these elites are more focused on furthering their own agendas, no matter how unpopular they may be. Any American who pushes back against this is deemed as ignorant, uneducated, and unworthy of being heard.

Unfortunately for colleges and universities, however, this shortsighted attitude is costing them big time.

Young People Are Opting Out

Earlier this month, findings from the Pew Research Center revealed that only 22% of Americans believe college is worth the price tag, even if it requires taking out student loans. Conversely, 29% stated college isn’t worth it, while 47% only favored an investment in higher education if it didn’t come with the stipulation of student loan debt.