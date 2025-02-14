For the longest time, conservative and independent media have been major threats to the establishment. After all, propaganda can only effectively spread if millions of Americans are ingesting and believing in it.

There was a time when this happened.

However, as the mainstream media’s lies piled up, more people became rightfully suspicious. They started noticing inconsistencies and asking questions, rather than merely accepting what was being said at face value.

Eventually, Americans began to realize that news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, etc., weren’t really reporting the facts. They were simply pushing agendas and lies while expecting the country to believe it.

Those days are gone.

With the public shift away from mainstream news coverage, there’s been a massive show of support for independent and conservative media. Such support is a threat to the establishment and they’ve since gone to great lengths to regain control of the narrative.

Alex Jones Exposes Shady Intel Organization for Targeting Alternative Media

The more people listen to conservative and independent creators, the less reach the mainstream press has.

On a recent episode of the Alex Jones Show, the host revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spent a whopping $88 million on trying to bolster mainstream media. At the same time, this government organization also devoted resources towards deplatforming conservative and independent press.

According to Jones, new documentation can attest to all of this.