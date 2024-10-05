If you let some people tell it, artificial intelligence (AI), especially in generative forms, is the latest and greatest development. Many fans of generative AI praise its ability to create content at faster, cheaper rates than human writers are capable of. ChatGPT, for instance, can spit out a 1,500 word article in about 15 seconds or less.

Though as the old saying goes, there are no free lunches in life. Every modern convenience comes with its own tradeoffs and AI is no exception. While generative programs like ChatGPT can easily produce fast content, the accuracy of this content leaves much to be desired. In many cases, articles made by a bot are outdated, rife with errors, and awkwardly worded, which can lead to a disconnect with readers.

Generative AI has also run into additional issues, as people question the legality of its pulling from copyrighted material to produce content. OpenAI and other platforms maintain they’re within their legal bounds to use copyrighted work to train their bots, but platforms like the New York Times disagree.

To date, this is still being hashed out. After all, there are many different nuances, layers, and arguments to consider. Yet, in the meantime, more people are finding that AI is actually working against its own long term interests. In a nutshell, its current trajectory lacks sustainability.

Could AI Be Its Own Undoing?

A new study from earlier this month revealed 57% of the content you see online was generated by AI, rather than human beings. This means a substantial amount of written work on the internet was ripped from previous sources and scrambled together by bots to create “new material.”

The problem with this, of course, is it can’t last. In order for AI to generate usable content, it needs steady sources to pull from. The same concept applies to the technological devices we use, as our phones and laptops have to be continuously charged in order to work.

At the rate things are going, AI is on a collision course. For starters, it’s increasingly appearing that the technology is incapable of not using copyrighted material. Adding to this, the more that people rely upon AI, the fewer human-made sources AI will have to work with when generating content.

This essentially creates a scenario where AI material is using inaccurate sources, also generated by AI, to spit out worse and less reliable content. This may be faster and cheaper, but the content quality will continue to decrease. Eventually, without changes, more people will find chatbots to be unreliable.

This will eventually drive up the demand for human-generated work once more. AI, for all intents and purposes, has its place in society. Though overusing or abusing the technology will inevitably backfire and create problems.

Even the most elite chatbots need reliable training material in order to function as intended. Though amid copyright restrictions and less human content to pull from, good training blueprints are getting harder to come upon. This will prove to be problematic for not just ChatGPT, but other AI generators like Copilot, Anthropic, etc.

Platforms Moving to Protect Themselves From AI

As lawsuits are filed to stop AI programs from stealing copyrighted material, other online sites are taking action as well. Substack, for instance, comes with built-in controls to protect creators’ work from AI training.

People who don’t want ChatGPT or other bots ripping from their content can go to “Settings” on Substack, then “Publication Details,” which will next allow them to click on a “Block AI Training” button. More creatives are opting to do this as they want to shield the integrity of their work.

With alternate media on the rise, it’s likely that more sites will roll out similar control options for writers and other content creators. The current trajectory of generative AI is simply not maintainable, especially for businesses and other entities that want reliable, high-quality content.

Chatbots, without new, original source materials to pull from, lack the foundation to generate fast, easy content that some people have come to rely upon. Moreover, if and when the courts rule against generative AI’s collective use of copyrighted material, the current quality of chatbot-generated content will further deteriorate.

