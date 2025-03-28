In a perfect world, the academic world would be effective, free of political bias, and focused on providing high-quality education. There would be no putting profit above the future of young people, but sadly, we don’t live in this world.

Across the nation, in real time, education is barely hanging on by a thread.

Countless studies and reports confirm that young people are falling behind in classrooms. They’re not learning how to read, write, solve math equations, or solve problems period.

Meanwhile, the teachers unions are working overtime - not to improve the quality of education - but to keep kids in failing public schools because that’s how they make money.

For quite some time, most Americans have been able to tell that something isn’t right with the so-called academic elites of our time. Now, we have a new study that confirms what so many of us suspected.

“This is Completely Nuts”

People Don't Understand How Bad This Is For High Quality Education