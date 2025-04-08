With every passing day, so-called academic experts are continuing to poison education across this country. Fewer young people are learning, while more undergo indoctrination to obey and believe the establishment at all costs.

The warning signs began when wokeness started to make its way into public classrooms. Then, things really amped up years ago when Joe Biden’s Justice Department called parents “domestic terrorists” for opposing wokeness.

As all this plays out, college and university enrollment rates are going down faster than the Titanic. More young people continue to wake up and realize that sinking themselves into thousands of dollars of debt isn’t the only way forward.

With all that’s happening across the education system, one would think that academic elites would reconsider how they’re going about things. Unfortunately, these people are only doubling down, getting even more dangerous and unhinged.

They Want to Normalize Jihad Now

In a new turn of events, Lund University put out an editorial paper, calling upon readers to rethink their perception of Jihad terrorists.

For context, these terrorists are responsible for countless atrocities; though some of the most heinous ones include murder, torture, sexual assault, etc.

The list goes on and on, but if you let Lund University tell it, everyone should see Jihadists as “individuals” pushing for presumably admirable social changes - albeit from a place of vulnerability.

This woke institution didn’t stop there, however. They later urged readers to avoid “dehumanizing” Jihadists and show them “unconditional” care and empathy.

Never mind the fact that members of the Jihad death cult have never shown a shred of care or empathy to anyone. They hold absolutely zero regard for anyone who doesn’t bow down to their radical Islamism.

Nevertheless, it is Lund University’s view that a softer and “more playful” disposition regarding these terrorists will make everything right in the world.

This is Low… Even For Woke Academic Elites

Whenever it seems like the education system in America has reached rock bottom, academic elites find a way to sink even further.